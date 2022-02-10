Washington Gov. Jay Inslee recently granted Capital Press reporter Matthew Weaver a lengthy interview covering topics of interest to farmers and ranchers in the Evergreen State.
An edited transcript of that interview appears elsewhere in this edition. We appreciate that Inslee took the time to answer our questions.
Nothing in the interview was surprising, as Inslee has been consistent in his views during his tenure as governor. But we did find ourselves agreeing with Inslee when he discussed his wish that he had a better relationship with farmers and ranchers.
“I wish that I had a one-on-one relationship with every single farmer and rancher. It would be great. Unfortunately, there’s quite a number of folks.
“I would like to have a sit-down conversation over tea, or even a cold one at some point, with hundreds of thousands of people. That could improve it, but time doesn’t permit that, unfortunately.”
We think politicians of all stripes would benefit from having more one-on-one conversations about the policies they advocate with the people they serve.
From a practical standpoint, it would be impossible for a sitting governor to have a one-on-one with every voter. And we appreciate the demands elected officials have on their time.
Governors such as Inslee make public appearances all the time. Most often these are carefully crafted events to highlight favored policy initiatives to supportive audiences. There’s not much discussion, certainly no debate.
For example, in November, Inslee — along with other governors, including Oregon Gov. Kate Brown — traveled to Glasgow, Scotland, to attend the United Nations climate summit. While there, he advocated policies that will have a big impact on the people of Washington.
Elected officials are in a unique position to speak out and to be heard. Theodore Roosevelt called it the bully pulpit.
We think that they also have a unique responsibility to listen to the governed.
If the governor wants to have more one-on-one contact with farmers, maybe he could carve out a block of time — the same amount of time it takes to fly to Scotland and back — to drop into local coffee shops, livestock auctions and grain elevators across the state. He could add in a tavern or two for good measure.
We think he would be well received if he sat back and enjoyed a cup of coffee, or a cold one, while listening to the people he serves.
