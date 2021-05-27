The good people of Eastern Oregon sent a message last week to politicians and others in Portland and the rest of Western Oregon. The short version: They want out — out of the state and away from its Portland-centric politics.
Voters in five Eastern Oregon counties passed measures that will require their county courts and commissioners to consider unhitching from Western Oregon’s circus wagon and joining Idaho. Two other counties have already passed similar measures.
Called Greater Idaho, the movement is a rejection of the dominance asserted by Portland and its crowd of political and environmental activists. Supporters say they would rather be a part of Idaho, which is more oriented toward agriculture and rural values.
Portlanders have only themselves to blame for this. Many actively work against the interests of rural Oregon. They think some dairy farms are too big and should be banned. They put the well-being of fish above all else. And they think it’s wrong to harvest trees, which is ironic since the timber industry originally helped build Oregon’s economy.
The economy of Eastern Oregon — and much of the rest of the state — has suffered mightily because of cutbacks in logging. Not only have environmentalists sued to stop forest treatments that would help prevent wildfires, they have sued to stop salvage logging after wildfires. The damage to the rural economies has been so great that each year Congress has had to send checks to many rural counties just to keep the lights on.
Through these and other efforts such as trying to ban certain types of fuel and increasing the minimum wage, Portlanders and others have inflicted profound damage on the economy of Eastern Oregon.
Still another example is a ballot initiative that would shut down animal agriculture in Oregon. What person would want to destroy the dairy and livestock industries, major parts of Eastern Oregon’s economy? What person would think he has the right to do that? Is it a coincidence that the measure comes out of Portland?
Western Oregon-based environmental groups also want to turn massive swaths of rural Oregon into a national monument and “protect” thousands of miles of rivers from, apparently, anything and everything.
In the process, they have run over Eastern Oregonians, many of whom have lived there for generations.
That’s why many folks in rural Oregon say they want out. They believe their voices are more likely to be heard in Boise, which is an hour’s drive away, than in Salem, which is a seven-hour drive away.
Instead of talking about — and listening to — diverse ideas, politicians in Salem count votes to see what they can push through. When the steamroller gets going in the state Capitol, the only way to stop it is for rural legislators to walk out in an effort to deny a quorum.
These foibles are not the problem. They are symptoms of the problem. When people sit around talking about how “other people” should live or work, that’s a problem, particularly when many Western Oregonians appear to know so little about rural Oregon.
That’s why the idea of leaving Oregon is attractive to so many who live east of the Cascade Range.
We don’t know what the odds of Greater Idaho’s success are. At the very least, two state legislatures and Congress would have to approve it — and that’s after it’s been approved by the voters and all the many details have been worked out.
But we do know this: Rural Oregonians are tired of being second-class citizens whose jobs are taken away and whose lifestyles are damaged by thoughtless activists on the west side of the Cascades.