University of Maryland School of Medicine surgeons prepare to remove a genetically modified heart from a pig developed by Revivicor for the first pig-to-human heart transplant.

 University of Maryland School of Medicine

The year was 1967. In South Africa, a young doctor named Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant, placing the heart of a 25-year-old woman killed in an automobile accident into the chest of Lewis Washkinsky, a 53-year-old grocer dying of heart failure.

It was a momentous occasion. For years researchers had worked to solve the riddle of rejection — coaxing a transplant recipient’s immune system to accept a heart from another person.

