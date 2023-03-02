The year was 1967. In South Africa, a young doctor named Christiaan Barnard performed the first human heart transplant, placing the heart of a 25-year-old woman killed in an automobile accident into the chest of Lewis Washkinsky, a 53-year-old grocer dying of heart failure.
It was a momentous occasion. For years researchers had worked to solve the riddle of rejection — coaxing a transplant recipient’s immune system to accept a heart from another person.
Through years of additional research and innovation, heart transplants have become more common. Since Barnard’s first transplant, more than 50,000 heart transplants have been done around the world, including 30,000 in the U.S.
Now that heart transplants are more feasible, another problem has emerged — a lack of human donors. At any given time, nearly 4,000 recipients are on the waiting list for a heart from an accident victim. Many won’t survive the wait.
As of Jan. 7 of last year, a solution to that bottleneck is in sight. That’s when University of Maryland surgeons transplanted the heart of a genetically modified pig into a human. The Food and Drug Administration had granted a special permit to undertake the experimental procedure.
The historic moment was the culmination of 30 years of research. Though the recipient died after a couple of weeks, further research will likely result in a safe and effective transplant protocol.
The result: Many thousands of lives will be saved in the future in a triumph for modern medicine.
But before then, the hard work must continue. Using genetic modification, scientists will tweak the genes in the donor pigs so the human recipients won’t reject their hearts.
A Virginia company, Revivicor, is working on that part of the equation.
In the meantime, researchers are studying everything from the orientation of the heart in a human compared to a pig to controlling the number of beats per minute.
The result will be a safe and reliable roadmap back to health for those patients whose hearts are failing. Already, heart valves are commonly transplanted or fashioned from pig and cattle hearts to repair the hearts of human patients.
But as the research progresses, it faces critics who cite religious, moral and ethical concerns.
These days, the words “genetically modified” send shivers down the spines of some critics. They either don’t understand or simply reject the potential for good that genetically modified animals present.
We’ve seen similarly myopic criticism of genetically modified crops such as corn and soybeans. Critics are against GM crops because, well, they’re against them. That appears to be the depth of their arguments.
Another segment of critics opposes animal agriculture, a natural way of producing high-quality protein. Add to that the use of genetically modified pigs to provide donor hearts to patients facing certain death because of heart failure.
All of those critics are probably hyperventilating these days, as they so often do.
