Time was, most business on the farm was done with a handshake. When someone promised to do something, his, or her, word was enough to seal the deal.
No more.
When a farmer or rancher is doing business, the best and only way to try to make sure it won’t go sideways is to get it in writing. Landlords are especially susceptible when there are problems because most state and local laws are written to protect tenants.
A case in point involves Jerry and Gloria Wetzel. The Eagle Point, Ore., couple leased some land to a tenant who said he was growing hemp, which is legal.
The Wetzels didn’t know he lacked the proper license to grow the crop. Worse yet, he was illegally growing marijuana instead.
The propagation of illegal marijuana is out of control in many parts of the state. Bad actors show up and weasel their way onto land, either claiming to grow hemp or simply squatting on private and public land. They steal water, use illegal chemicals, treat their employees like human chattel and threaten with violence anyone who protests.
It is a worst-case scenario.
That brings us back to the Wetzels, who are both in their 70s. Last June, Oregon State Police, armed with a search warrant, showed up at their house. They combed through the couple’s personal papers, apparently looking for evidence that the Wetzels were in cahoots with the renter, who was long gone.
It should be noted that the Wetzels apparently did nothing wrong — other than trusting the word of their renter. Because he ran away from his responsibility, the Wetzels are stuck with a $150,000 fine.
This scenario is becoming more common in Oregon. Jackson County Sheriff Nate Sickler told Capital Press reporter Sierra Dawn McClain that he is “finding many land leasers have been less than honest with the property owners about what they are cultivating, as well as what permitting and licensing have been obtained.”
How did this mess come to pass? Though there is plenty of blame to go around, most of it can be laid at the feet of the state, which has done a wholly inadequate job of controlling illegal marijuana cultivation for years — even before it was legalized through a poorly written initiative passed by an unknowing public.
Other growers know who the bad actors are, but for one reason or another don’t call the authorities. And the authorities are under-staffed and overwhelmed.
This means it’s open season for illegal pot growers, making it that much easier to victimize people like the Wetzels.
The Oregon Legislature has approved funding that should allow the authorities to battle this massive problem. We fear it’s a case of too little, too late.
In the meantime, farmers, ranchers and other landowners would do well to skip the handshake when dealing with strangers who want to grow hemp and do a full background check before even talking with them.