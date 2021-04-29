Last week President Joe Biden announced a goal to reduce U.S. greenhouse emissions by 50% of 2005 levels by 2030.
His goals nearly double the emission cuts agreed to in 2015 by President Barack Obama in the Paris Climate Agreement. The president offered only a broad outline on how this would be accomplished.
The impacts and the costs would be staggering. To meet these goals would require producing all of the nation’s electricity by carbon-free sources, rebuilding the power grid and radically changing the transportation system. All in nine years to help the world limit global temperature increases to no more than 1.5 degrees Celsius.
No one can say exactly how much it will cost and what the specific impacts will be on the lives and livelihoods of everyday Americans. The president says his plan will create hundreds of thousands of new, high-paying jobs as hundreds of thousands of existing jobs will end.
Presidents of both parties are famous for over promising benefits and soft-peddling suffering. We would be surprised if this was the exception.
What about agriculture?
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, agriculture is responsible for 10% of U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. Plowing, planting, harvesting and transporting crops to market are all powered by fossil fuels.
Conventional machinery would likely continue in use for years, but would eventually have to give way to electric versions. The major manufacturers are touting R&D to build production-size electric tractors. One John Deere prototype plugs into the on-farm power supply through a 3,000-foot cable fed from a reel mounted on the front.
There are some electric utility tractors on the market, but we couldn’t find any over 100 horsepower available for sale, let alone an electric combine. When they do come, we’ve read that they could cost twice the price of a diesel equivalent.
Farmers could find it more attractive to lease their land for solar and wind energy production. If the administration excludes nuclear power, it will take a lot of ground to replace the electricity generated by fossil fuels. We’ve seen estimates of 11 million to 15 million acres, but it would take much more to supply all the things now powered by fossil fuels.
It’s also possible that farmers would have opportunities to produce crops for increased biofuel production. But the energy required to process and transport biofuels reduces the benefits and make them unpopular among climate activists.
But the Biden plan is fanciful, a technological possibility with low political probability.
Without Congress, the president can’t commit the country to such a goal. Thankfully, we don’t think Congress will be that aggressive once the cost estimates start rolling in and the impacts on constituents are known.
We have to ask if it’s worth upending the U.S. economy and dramatically altering just about everything for reducing global temperature increases by less than a tenth of the goal. We’d feel a bit better if China and India, the real polluters, were also sacrificing their economies to the effort.