In trying to create opportunities for domestic workers who lost their jobs because of the response to the COVID-19 pandemic, President Trump may have dealt a crushing blow to contractors responsible for replanting America’s forests after logging or wildfires.
Last month the administration suspended for 60 days a host of non-agricultural temporary visa programs.
The H-1B program covers workers with specialized skills who might stay in the country for as long as three years. These include engineers, specialized tech workers, researchers and fashion models. H-2B visa holders are granted much more limited entry — six months — to work in seasonal and peak-load jobs such as in the hospitality and construction industries.
Trump said that given the massive unemployment that followed the COVID-19 shutdowns, the visa programs threatened to displace American workers.
“In the administration of our Nation’s immigration system, we must remain mindful of the impact of foreign workers on the United States labor market, particularly in the current extraordinary environment of high domestic unemployment and depressed demand for labor.”
Also swept in the mix are crews of guestworkers that do the physically demanding job of replanting forests.
Federal law already requires that employers who want to use H-2B workers first exhaust local labor sources. The jobs are heavily advertised, but there are typically few takers.
Tim O’Hara, director of government affairs at the Forest Resources Association, said only 2% of advertised reforestation jobs are filled annually by U.S. workers, the remaining 98% by H-2Bs.
There’s little indication that even in the current job market that displaced domestic workers will scramble to take reforestation jobs, no more than they are seeking temporary jobs in agriculture.
Workers shovel, lift, bend, climb rough terrain, hack through brush, carry sacks of 100 seedlings around their waists, dig holes and plant trees — often in harsh winter weather.
The Forest Resources Association’s nationwide survey showed with the ban, half of contractors would not be able to do any work and a quarter would complete less than 50% of their workload.
American tech workers have long complained that companies are bringing in lower paid foreign workers at their expense. The president has made note of it from time to time. There is probably no shortage of qualified citizens and permanent residents already in the country who could do these jobs. We would even guess that American fashion models are readily available.
But, just as is the case with many manual labor jobs in agriculture, there aren’t a lot of displaced domestic workers lining up to tromp through the rugged forestland of the West replanting trees.
“It’s not exactly the ‘woke’ type of job young Americans want these days,” Rex Storm, executive vice president of Associated Oregon Loggers Inc., said.
Trump needs to reevaluate the ban and provide an exception for the timber industry. Otherwise, a lot of important restoration work will go undone.