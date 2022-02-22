My family has been running Walter Wells and Sons farm in the Hood River Valley for over 120 years. I’m the fifth generation to farm our land, growing pears, apples, cherries and peaches in the rich soil our region is known for.
But right now we are facing potentially one of the biggest challenges to our livelihood that we have yet seen.
The Oregon Legislature is currently considering Oregon House Bill 4002, which would require farmers and other agricultural businesses to pay overtime wages to all employees after 40 hours worked in a week.
On paper, it seems this merely brings agriculture in line with other industries in Oregon. But the effects of this policy would likely be far-reaching and potentially damaging to farms and agricultural businesses, which were originally exempted from federal overtime requirements in the Federal Fair Labor Act because of the unique seasonal nature of farm work.
Farming is already a business involving continual change. We must adapt to a changing climate, changing markets and a shifting liability and political landscape. We’re constantly adjusting our operations to minimize risk because there is so much that is out of our control, from the supply chain and sales markets, to a global pandemic, to increased cost of inputs, production, and more.
In Oregon, farmers are contending not only with inflation and a shaky supply chain, but longer-term trends that have seen costs rise and revenues remain flat.
For businesses that not only operate with increasingly thin margins but aren’t allowed to set their own prices for their products, the implications are grim. We are absorbing these increases, but in agriculture you can only sell your products for what the market says they are worth.
The added costs imposed by a mandatory overtime law would force decisions that would impact our diverse seasonal employees and harm the wonderful diversity of agriculture that makes Oregon unique. It could change the agricultural landscape in Oregon entirely.
I am familiar with the other states that have mandatory agricultural overtime, including Washington and California, and it does seem like we’re getting to the point where agricultural overtime is likely to happen. But instead of allowing a one-sided bill to take effect, let’s make sure it’s manageable and meaningful for all sides.
As a fruit farmer, we have few options when it comes to cutting costs and absorbing new ones. We have limited ability to mechanize, unlike some other parts of the industry. But even if we did, that would only mean cutting back on the labor pool and harming the wider community. That’s not what we want to do. Using federal H2A visa workers brought in from other countries would also have the same effect.
There are potential compromises. We could choose an exemption period involving a certain number of weeks during harvest, or we could exempt piece work, or move the overtime threshold to 45 or 55 hours. There are ways to negotiate through this and find a logical solution that benefits all sides.
But a one-sided approach is going to cause harm to the agricultural industry in Oregon and put us at a huge disadvantage when competing against other states and countries. Help us find a better solution than HB 4002.