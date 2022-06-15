According to the latest count, Washington state is home to at least 206 wild wolves running in 33 packs. Wolves are so well established that some tribal governments have opened year-round hunting on the predators.
Yet earlier this year the federal government re-listed gray wolves in the western two-thirds of the state as “endangered.”
Officials claim wolves cannot be considered “recovered” until they move west of the crest of the Cascade Mountains, regardless of how much the state wolf population grows.
On June 13, the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife issued a kill order for the Togo Pack in Northeastern Washington. It is the fourth kill order issued for members of the pack.
The order represents good wildlife management. Confrontations between ranchers and members of the Togo Pack have continued to be problematic through the years. Ranchers have been quick to adopt non-lethal measures first to drive wolves away, and only turn to a request for kill orders as a last resort when they’ve repeatedly lost livestock.
Gray wolf advocates have long argued ranchers should move livestock more frequently, employ more non-lethal measures, hire more range riders, and just keep piling on until depredations just stop.
Urban environmental advocates say ranchers should just put up with the losses, even if it means higher food prices. The question is: when wolf packs like Togo develop a taste for beef, will any level of deterrence ever be enough?
The scientific answer seems to be “No.”
The best thing for both sides of the argument is to provide ranchers with a solution other than the now-infamous “shoot, shovel, and shut up” way of getting rid of problem predators. Officials should offer clarity for what “gray wolf recovery” in this state means.
Under the current definition of recovery, there must be at least “15 breeding pairs present in the state for at least three years, with at least four in eastern Washington, four in the northern Cascades, four in the southern Cascades/northwest coastal area, and three others anywhere in the state” or “18 breeding pairs documented during a single year and the distribution objectives are met.”
Packs are now located in areas where gray wolves have access to food from deer and other ungulates. Until natural food stocks dwindle, there is no reason for the packs to disburse beyond their current range. Saying wolves must live in western Washington is unscientific and completely arbitrary when the natural population is thriving where it is.
In addition, Washington state should empower ranchers to protect their stock and allow responsible wolf management by issuing hunting tags to ranchers in known wolf pack territories. Each rancher in an area should receive one tag annually to be used defensively after the first loss of livestock during the calendar year. If a rancher was successfully able to fulfill a hunting tag, then a second tag could be issued.
Tags could be used as the only legal means for ranchers to protect their livestock with other hunting methods — trapping, baiting, poison — prohibited and punishable by a fine and/or jail time.
By empowering ranchers with limited hunting tags, one or two a year, rather than forcing them to continually rely upon WDFW for hunting support after depredations, ranchers will feel in control of their own destiny when it comes to gray wolf management. With smart management the natural wolf population would continue to thrive, ranch animals would be protected and, best of all, it would show the Endangered Species Act can be successful in recovering a wild animal population.