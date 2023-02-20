Last week, news outlets around the country had wall-to-wall coverage of a spy balloon sent by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) transiting across America.

While a balloon itself does not sound very dangerous, it’s the intent behind it that’s concerning — the CCP is testing us to see how President Biden responds, which should raise alarm bells for every American. We simply cannot take this threat lightly and must respond with tough policies to protect our sovereignty from the CCP.

Dan Newhouse, R-Wash., represents Central Washington state in the U.S. House.

