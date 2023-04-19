The Oregon Board of Forestry is on the verge of finalizing a Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) with the federal government that has fostered distrust and dismay in rural communities again.

The HCP provides new governance for state forest lands that will dramatically reduce timber harvests below already low levels. The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) developed the plan without participation from any of the public officials representing people in the impact zone.

Rick Metsger

Rick Metsger is vice president of legislative affairs at Pac/West Lobby Group. Marion and Clatsop counties are clients and two of the counties impacted by the Habitat Conservation Plan funding reduction.

