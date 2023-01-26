Not long ago, our all-knowing government agency, the USDA, first proposed to require all farm animals to be individually identified with electronic identification. We know this as radio frequency identification, or RFID, which of course is used for surveillance purposes.

The government’s ingenious plan had some holes. Chief among them was they couldn’t figure out how to affix an RFID surveillance eartag on a chicken.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Bill Bullard is CEO of R-CALF USA, the largest producer-only lobbying and trade association representing U.S. cattle producers.

Recommended for you