School teachers like to see their students alert, attentive and engaged, so when some of the students start to get drowsy, the teacher (hopefully) knows that it’s not due to a boring lesson or inadequate sleep, but because the classroom air is stale from all those students exhaling carbon dioxide with each respired breath. At 1,000 molecules of carbon dioxide (CO2) per million molecules of air (parts per million or ppm) some people begin to feel drowsy, restless and stifled.
Reactions differ, but above 2,000 ppm people begin to experience headaches, poor concentration, loss of attention, increased heart rate, nausea or dizziness, worsened asthma or allergy symptoms. Opening a window and letting in a breeze at the current outdoor CO2 level of about 412 ppm solves the stagnation (alternatively, the school may need to ventilate better).
In one Canadian study, 43% of the classrooms had CO2 levels above 1000 ppm. A Chinese classroom studied had an average school day CO2 concentration of 2,080 ppm with a noon peak over 3,000 ppm. A Harvard study found increasing indoor CO2 levels by 400 ppm would result in a decrease in cognitive functioning by 21% and at 3,000 ppm students could experience up to an 80% decrease.
What a drag on student grades to struggle to pay attention to your teacher or to concentrate on your test or to be disciplined for wiggliness; what a frustration for teachers; what a waste of tax dollars. Then again, adults have to consider their home or office conditions.
Above 5,000 ppm, toxicity or oxygen deprivation could occur; 40,000 ppm is immediately harmful due to oxygen deprivation. Current trends project that in 2100 average global outdoor CO2 levels would reach 800 ppm.
Before the Industrial Revolution started in the mid-1700s, global atmospheric CO2 was about 280 ppm — really fresh air.
Plants use CO2 as the raw material for photosynthesis, and increased CO2 levels increase plant growth, leading some indoor plant-growing facilities to supplement CO2.
However, when CO2 levels are high:
• Plants can become less nutritious. For example, increased CO2 levels can increase plant growth and fiber levels, thereby lowering digestibility.
• A part of the plant that is not marketed could be favored more (have more yield increase) than the marketed part (e.g. the seed, the leaf or the root).
• Less valuable plants in an ecosystem can gain a competitive advantage over preferred plants. For example, higher levels of CO2 can increase the invasion of cheatgrass along with other annual grasses and juniper, which can reduce more desired native species (overgrazing further increases the competitive advantage of weeds). Cheatgrass can also increase fire frequency and extent (a problem made worse because cheatgrass is fire adapted). Because cheatgrass has a much shorter period of good nutritional quality compared with native perennial grasses, the quality of rangelands may decrease with increases in CO2 levels (compounded by the other factors).
• Outbreaks of some insects and infectious diseases may increase.
The earth’s atmosphere lets through light and other forms of radiative energy in different amounts depending on wavelength. The groups of wavelengths where the atmospheric gases are transparent (not absorbing or scattering radiation) are like an atmospheric window, whereas the greenhouse gases like water and CO2 absorb the energy passing through in certain unique wavelength ranges and reduce the transparency of the atmosphere completely or partially. The atmosphere lets visible sunlight through but it blocks or traps much of the energy at other wavelengths we don’t see (heat) that is emitted from the earth back toward space, creating a greenhouse effect and a warm earth.
Because CO2 obscures/reduces the atmosphere’s transparency in a unique wavelength range, as CO2 increases, heat builds up on earth. Current CO2 concentrations have increased enough to heat the earth and make changes in the earth’s weather systems; drought, heat waves and reduced snowpack are some of the outcomes that impact agriculture.
It is wise for people to protect their home and habitat, for their own health and well-being. A price on carbon combined with cashback payments and border adjustment would encourage us to use low CO2-emitting products and to reduce harmful carbon dioxide emissions. This approach is market-based and leaves the decisions on what changes to make to individuals. By the fee (assessed at the wellhead, mine and border and passed along) being 100% refunded as a monthly, equal dividend to all Americans, it protects the poor and middle classes (even gives them a boost) and it does it without growing government.
Studies show that rural Americans would be affected similarly to other Americans. The border adjustment protects American business from unfair competition from countries that haven’t yet enacted a carbon fee.