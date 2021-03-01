Growing up on a ranch filled me with wonderful memories and a serious work ethic. But, I was probably in elementary school when my dad’s sister pulled me aside and told me to work extra hard at school because the ranch would go to my brother. She was telling me this because it was her experience of the world and she wanted to prepare me. It’s probably not surprising that I worked hard at school and when I decide to pursue a graduate degree, I wanted to study women in agriculture.
For the last decade, I have spent the research portion of my job at the University of Idaho trying to understand how to support women in agriculture in this state. Much of that work has involved interviewing women to understand both their triumphs and challenges as they start farms, grow farms, or inherit farms. But interviews can only answer some kinds of questions. That’s why the research team I lead is working to hear from as many women involved in Idaho agriculture as we can through our survey for Idaho farm and ranch women: tinyurl.com/id-women-in-ag
I admired the women around me as a child: Jeannie, who would travel the state following farm work in a tiny camper with only a dog for a companion. She was a jack-of-all-trades who seemed to always show up when you needed her most. My aunt came back for the roundup. Her favorite story is me as a tiny girl riding with her and egging her on, “faster Aunt Shay, FASTER!”
And then there was my mom, she cooked three meals a day for the hired men and also did all the vet work. There didn’t seem to be an animal she couldn’t save and one of my favorite pictures of her is her performing a c-section on a cow in our barnyard. Both the cow and the calf lived.
With the support of a USDA/NIFA grant our “Women Farmers and Ranchers on the Rise in Idaho” team is working hard to collect and analyze data so we can create a fuller, and likely more complex, picture of women’s experiences on that land. We started this process by analyzing the USDA 2017 Census of Agriculture. That exploration is already yielding interesting results. For example, we know women’s overall earnings through farming and ranching are far lower than men’s. This in part because they are typically farming far fewer acres — somewhere between one-half to two-thirds fewer.
However, when we look at men and women growing the same crops, women are often making the same income per acre as their male counterparts. This means that even with a smaller production scale, which should decrease earnings per acre, women are on par per acre with men. You can see more here: https://www.cultivatingsuccess.org/idaho-women-in-ag
Our team followed up the analysis of the census with focus groups with women farmers and ranchers across the state of Idaho, asking them to help us contextualize our finds and discuss how they might apply to Idaho. We were so grateful to the women who shared their time, experience, and stories with us.
Today, we are in our final phase of data collection for the project, bringing together the question that remains from our analysis of the census and combining it with the context provided by Idaho farm and ranch women during our focus group. Our team has taken these elements and used them to create a survey that examines the project’s remaining questions. That’s where you or the women you know who farm and ranch come in.
We are hoping our survey reaches as many women farmers and ranchers in Idaho as we possibly can. Our ability to accurately describe the experiences of women in agriculture in Idaho depends on hearing for as many women as possible. We need your help to ensure the results are as precise as possible. Please consider taking our survey and sending it along to the farm and ranch women in your life: tinyurl.com/id-women-in-ag