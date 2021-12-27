Last week the Capital Press printed an editorial in favor of the program established by the Oregon legislature to protect farmland through “working land easements” that “limit the non-farm activities and development that can take place on it.”
If funded, this program, which is called the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program, would indeed provide great benefits to Oregon farmers and ranchers who wish to protect their land and pass it on to the next generation. We thank Capital Press for highlighting this important program.
However, the editorial referred to the program as the Oregon Agricultural Trust. I am writing to respectfully clarify that, while our names are similar, the Oregon Agricultural Trust (OAT) and the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program (OAHP) are two distinct and unaffiliated entities.
The Trust — OAT — is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization that partners with Oregon farmers and ranchers to protect agricultural lands for the benefit of Oregon’s economy, communities, and landscapes. We do this using working land easements, which could be funded by OAHP. We also educate farmers and ranchers and their service providers about succession planning and easements.
The Program — OAHP — is a grant program established by the Oregon legislature and run by the Oregon Watershed Enhancement Board. OAHP funds not only working land easements, but also conservation management plan activities, succession planning education, and technical assistance. So, while the Oregon Agricultural Trust strongly supports funding for the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program, OAT is a separate entity from OAHP.
The editorial also suggested that easements could functionally replace a land use program. We submit that this isn’t the goal of OAHP, and that working land easements actually work best in a state with a strong land use program.
As the editorial stated, “unbridled development is detrimental to farming and ranching.” Over the last 50 years, Oregon’s land use program has been very effective at mitigating this threat. Prior to land use, agricultural land was being lost to development at a dramatic rate. And while the land use program has not completely prevented the loss of Oregon’s agricultural land (including some of the best soils in the world that are now under pavement), it has demonstrably slowed its loss. One need only look to California — where Orange County used to actually grow oranges — to see the difference.
Working land easements are a very useful tool for protecting key properties and for helping landowners get cash and tax benefits from their real estate while keeping the operation in production. And unlike land use, their protection is permanent. But they are expensive. There will never be enough money to protect even a significant portion of Oregon’s ag land using easements alone. And relying only on easements means that protection and development could be scattershot, creating neighbor conflicts and uncertainty.
By contrast, all of Oregon’s ag land is afforded a baseline of protection by our land use program (which creates minimum lot sizes and limits non-farm uses on ag land) and farm and forest tax deferral (which assesses property tax based on the land’s ag value — not development value).
These programs were designed by a governor and legislators who were farmers and ranchers to protect their industry. And since the early 1970s, land use has been largely responsible for maintaining Oregon’s agricultural land base and economy. It may not be perfect, but without land use, agriculture simply would no longer be feasible in some parts of the state.
Easements are a great tool, but they do not afford the same base protection as land use. For example, in Maryland where their easement program is well-funded but they lack a robust land use program, putting an easement on one property increases the development pressure on surrounding farmland — there’s a market for homes with a view onto a permanently protected farm.
In Oregon, by contrast, when an easement permanently protects a critical farm and ranch, the surrounding ag land continues to benefit from land use’s baseline protections.
In summary, easements and land use are both important tools for protecting our agricultural soils and landscapes and the farm and ranch businesses that depend upon them. Ideally, a state does not make an either/or choice between these two tools, but rather ensures that both easements and land use are in their tool box for ag viability.
While Oregon has an easement grant program on the books, it has yet to be funded. The Oregon legislature should fund the Oregon Agricultural Heritage Program in 2022 to help protect Oregon’s agricultural land for future generations.