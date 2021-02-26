If you are a rural Oregonian, beware, two recent newspaper articles very clearly illustrate the political attacks that are being mounted to eliminate Oregon and western U.S. rural communities.
The first article details the advantages of adding 4,600 miles of wild and scenic designation to Oregon's creeks and rivers. The outdoor and recreation lobby was given the task of coming up with economics numbers that would put a positive spin on this legislation. This consortium of environmental groups did its job with what can best be described as reckless abandon. They claimed the bill, which carries the name River Democracy Act 2021, would support 224,000 jobs and generate $ 15.6 billion in consumer spending.
If you break down these numbers, it very clearly illustrates that the politicians consider the general public to not be capable of basic math or logic. The assumptions made by Merkley, Wyden and associates, prove to be breath-taking. Forty-eight jobs would be created per mile of stream and the consumer spending ends up being $3,319,148 per mile.
The fish would have to be drawing wages for these numbers to work. This is just a complete fabrication and serves as a perfect example of how the environmental community has manipulated our elected officials — or, more likely, the other way around.
If you dig a little deeper into the reasons our elected officials would go to such extremes to dupe the public, it appears that Merkley and Wyden are trying to hand the environmental lobbyists an early Christmas present — and a big one at that. The River Democracy Act would give the environmentalists a new platform to bring litigation against anyone or any group they deem undesirable, no science required.
Because the public became aware of the fact that the federal government and the environmentalists were falsifying environmental data to further their agenda, a new approach was needed. That change was cleverly incorporated into this act. When the federal courts finally realized the environmentalists were abusing the court system by cooking the data that was presented as science at the expense of the environment and rural communities, the politicians managed to pull a rabbit out of their hat. If this act becomes law, environmentalists would be able to file suit without having any supporting data. They would just file under the terms written out in the act. They could once again shut down our public lands using the federal court system, but this time they would not have to enter tainted data into the record.
This does nothing to help the environment but it does accomplish two things. It makes the senators look like they are doing something, and keeps the federal money flowing into the bank accounts of the environmental lobby.
This abuse of a federal act for political and financial gain could not have came at a worse time for these rural Oregon counties. Everyone is still trying to recover from COVID-19 and the very real long-term effects of the huge fires that devastated Western Oregon this last summer. The ashes were still hot when Wyden and Merkley announced they were going to eliminate the jobs associated with rural Oregon by legislating the River Democracy Act of 2021.
When the governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, threatened to get even with the rural counties, I will bet that no one knew she was collaborating with Merkley and Wyden on a joint venture.
Another negative effect of this act is our county officials have been working with the U.S. Forest Service on a new forest plan that would attempt to mitigate the environmental damage caused by falsifying environmental data. Our county officials have been doing their best to get credible science back into the equation of land management. It has to be appalling for the county officials and even the Forest Service, that their years of effort to rectify this environmental train wreck is being undermined by Merkley and Wyden.
Once our county officials were made fully aware of this political move, they took decisive action by passing resolutions to try and meet this environmental scam head-on. These rural counties are very well aware of the impacts an environmental sham can have on its citizens.
The second article's headline reads: ”Lawmakers question removal of spotted owl critical habitat.” The utter disdain for rural people is not going unnoticed. There were no questions asked on how our federal judicial and political systems have failed these citizens that went through the horrific fires of last summer or even the best way to alleviate this situation.
Wyden and Merkley chose the easy route, which was to form a cabal that tasked itself with eliminating all efforts to try and determine an approach to the volatile environmental situation that had been building for the last 30 years. This is a total disservice to these citizens of Oregon and in particular rural Oregonians who face the threat of these fires again.
As in the case of the spotted owl, it has been proven that the environmentalists used tainted data resulting in the management of our national forests being altered to the point it became environmentally destructive.
Then came the fires that swept through Western Oregon. Rural Oregonians have known for years that bad data being pumped into our court system could only end in tragedy. The problem is the politicians cannot risk exposing the guilty party. The amount of money being generated by falsifying environmental data is just too much for them to take action. Some of the federal and state agencies have even decided to jump on the band wagon now that it has became so lucrative.
The loss to these rural communities and even the senseless loss of human life is nothing more than a footnote on these bills going through Congress. Like Wyden stated, “It is the Oregon way.”
I am sure that is very reassuring for the counties of Malheur and Harney facing the exact same scenario for the second time.