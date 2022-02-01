In "The Grapes of Wrath," John Steinbeck wrote, “Two are better than one, because they have a good reward for their labor. For if they fall, the one will lif’ up his fellow, but woe to him that is alone when he falleth, for he hath not another to help him up. …”
Little did Steinbeck know that this sound advice also applies to herbicides. When it comes to delaying the development of herbicide resistance in weeds, herbicide mixing and rotation are critical.
One of the 12 Best Management Practices (BMPs) for reducing the risks of herbicide resistance is: Use multiple, effective MOAs (Mechanisms of Action) against the most troublesome weeds and those prone to herbicide resistance.
Many growers have failed to heed this recommendation even as herbicide resistance has continued to increase.
There are several reasons given for the lack of adopting this recommendation. Cost is perhaps the most common reason given.
However, as herbicide-resistant weed biotypes continue to develop and spread throughout the Pacific Northwest, the cost of failing to heed this recommendation may become greater than the cost of heeding it.
In a field trial near Dixie, Wash., in 2020, we looked at several different herbicide treatments with and without Avadex MicroActiv (triallate) for the control of Italian ryegrass and downy brome (a.k.a. cheatgrass). Like many other places in the Pacific Northwest, herbicide-resistant biotypes of both Italian ryegrass and downy brome were present in this field.
In addition to Avadex MicroActiv, the other herbicide treatments included Zidua (pyroxasulfone), Zidua + Sencor (metribuzin), Beyond (imazamox) and PowerFlex HL (pyroxsulam).
None of these treatments by themselves provided commercially acceptable control of Italian ryegrass or downy brome. However, Avadex MicroActiv followed by Zidua or Zidua + Sencor provided good control of Italian ryegrass.
Good control of downy brome was achieved when Avadex was followed by any of the herbicide treatments except PowerFlex HL applied in the spring.
Now, some new information out of Australia reinforces the mixing message and may serve as a warning for people who have come to rely on Zidua, Anthem Flex, or Authority Supreme for the control of Italian ryegrass in wheat or pulse crops (see labels for details on use).
In a large herbicide resistance screening project, Dr. Roberto Busi with the University of Western Australia, collected 579 rigid ryegrass (closely related to our Italian ryegrass) samples from 298 farms across four states of Australia.
He screened 2 million ryegrass seeds in over 15,000 individual resistance tests using 21 herbicides — 12 standalones and 9 two-way mixtures.
His take home message is “Herbicide mixtures rock!” The frequency of resistance to stand-alone pre-emergence herbicides ranged from 10% to 34% while the frequency of resistance to herbicide mixtures ranged from 0% to 6%.
Despite the increased cost of herbicide mixtures, I think they should and will soon become necessary for successful weed control as herbicide-resistant weeds spread across the wheat production regions of Eastern Washington.
Another worrisome message from this work in Australia was the high level of resistance of rigid ryegrass to pyroxasulfone (sold as Sakura herbicide in Australia and as Zidua in the U.S.) They reported resistance rates to Sakura herbicide of 46% in South Australia, 40% in Victoria and 9% in Western Australia.
I cautioned people about the risk posed by overreliance on this new effective active ingredient a few years ago. I stated that “Growers will need to decide which crop to use these products [Zidua, Anthem Flex (pyroxasulfone + carfentrazone), and Authority Supreme (pyroxasulfone + sulfentrazone)] in and avoid using them in every phase of their crop rotation, or face the very real possibility of losing these products as effective controls for Italian ryegrass.”
Over the last year or two, I have received reports that these products are not as effective as they used to be. That is the inevitable result of overuse.
Fortunately, as the Australian study showed, mixing Sakura with trifluralin (Treflan HFP and other trade names) or triallate (Avadex MicroActiv or Far-Go) reduced resistance rates to under 10% in South Australia and Victoria.
We have seen similar results in some of our field trials.
If you have not been using herbicide mixtures in your operations, I believe it is time to start before we burn through what we have left for effective herbicides in wheat production systems. While herbicide mixing is not the complete answer to all of our weed problems — we still need to practice good integrated weed management — it is clear that herbicide mixtures or sequences of herbicides can be a lot more effective than single herbicide applications.
For more information on managing herbicide-resistant weeds see "PNW754, Best Management Practices for Managing Herbicide Resistance," and visit the Herbicide Resistance Resources page on the WSU Wheat & Small Grains website.