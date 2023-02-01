In our currently partisan legislative landscape, it is momentous to see a bipartisan bill that takes into consideration the concerns of everyone at the table.

The newest solution to salmon recovery and riparian habitat — HB 1720 — is a mixture of ideas from both sides of the aisle and superior to the “buffer bills” from the last legislative session and the beginning of the current session.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Pam Lewison is a fourth-generation farmer in Eastern Washington and the agriculture research director for the Washington Policy Center. You can read more of her work at washingtonpolicy.org.

Tags

Recommended for you