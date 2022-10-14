We must fix our broken immigration system and combat the rising food costs every single American across the country is facing right now, and we must do it now.

Agriculture producers across the country have been facing a labor shortage crisis for years, and recently, it’s only gotten worse. When I served as the Washington State Director of Agriculture, our governor made the decision to deploy prisoners to help pick apples—because there weren’t enough workers to do the job, domestic or foreign. And we’re no better off now than we were then. Currently, farms across Central Washington—including my own—are busy with harvest season, and I can tell you it is truly a struggle to find workers.

