Kelley Beamer

Kelley Beamer

When I think of Oregon, I think of vineyards in the Willamette Valley. Sagebrush in Central Oregon. Working forests and rocky shores on the Coast. Ranches and farmland in Wallowa County.

In Oregon, we are lucky. Many of our iconic landscapes are safeguarded by strong land protection laws and a strong network of land trusts. When we protect our land, we strengthen our communities and create a healthier planet — for people and wildlife.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Kelley Beamer is the executive director of the Coalition of Oregon Land Trusts, a nonprofit representing and supporting Oregon’s land trusts in every region of the state.

Tags

Recommended for you