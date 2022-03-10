Last week, I tuned in to President Biden’s State of the Union speech roughly 90 miles outside of Bend. While the President laid out his vision of an America recovering from the middle out, not the top down, I wove through large stands of ponderosa where the high desert meets the mountains. I crossed rivers only months away from another drought emergency declaration. The next day, while carefully stepping through a burn scar newly blanketed in green and listening to local leaders extoll the privilege of potable water, one word stuck with me: resilience.
Rural Oregonians know all about resilience.
When I first assumed my role as state director of USDA Rural Development in Oregon, I made it a priority to get out into the field and visit the rural communities we serve. Even from a home office in Bend, it’s easy to lose perspective when talking numbers. RD Oregon invested over $635 million last year in loans, grants and guaranteed loans. We partnered with rural Oregon’s public bodies, nonprofits, small businesses, and homeowners on over 2,072 projects.
These are impressive totals, but they are far more impressive when measured by their impact.
With a grant from USDA’s Rural Energy for America Program, a food co-op in Astoria invested in solar energy and now passes savings on to customers. Children in Southern Oregon will have access to critical medical care over broadband funded by USDA’s ReConnect Program. Hundreds of families in rural, suburban and tribal communities displaced by wildfires will sleep in their own beds and wake up to running water, thanks to the vision of community changemakers and our multifamily housing and emergency water assistance programs.
These are the voices from President Biden’s economy of the middle. They tell stories of perseverance. By investing in water infrastructure and broadband, rural business opportunities and the American food supply chain, USDA is helping communities build a foundation for sustained economic growth.
Every day, RD Oregon has the privilege of working with growing local networks. As community partners, environmental stewards, and innovators, we work alongside community members to assist them in realizing their vision for the community.
Together, through USDA’s Food Supply Chain Guaranteed Loan Program and the Meat and Poultry Processing Expansion Program, we will create a food supply chain that’s more robust, more diverse, and fairer, so that Oregon’s farms and ranches take home a greater share of profits and keep shelves stocked in their own hometowns. USDA’s Water and Environmental Programs will help small towns replace crumbling pipes and make sure all Oregon families have safe water at home and at school, while easing water bills. By ensuring equitable access to federal resources, we will answer President Biden’s call to build from the middle out.
From my travels across our state, I can tell you one thing without a doubt: there are few things stronger than an Oregonian’s resolve. Through record-breaking heat waves, annual drought conditions, wildfire season, and everything in between, however deep the crisis, whatever the zip code, Oregonians will come together to overcome and thrive. Now, faced with a changing landscape and a climate in unknown territory, rural Oregonians have a chance to chart a new path. To lead the nation towards a sustainable, brighter future where all of America prospers.
I’ll see you on the road.