As today’s politics swirls, and a big city New York candidate shows he neither knows nor respects farmers, as Oregon’s Left forgets or never learned the need for farms and basic extractive industries, I remember when Americans all, Left and Right, celebrated the farmer in song, including Top 10 songs like "The Boll Weevil."
The "American Songbook," from which we all used to sing, contained many songs about farming, about its hard life and joys, from Stephen Foster ("Hard times come again no more") to cotton-picking and work songs, to labor and union songs ("Joe Hill"), to down-and-out songs ("Hobo’s Lullaby," which my mother used to sing; "Nobody knows you when you’re down and out;" "Buddy, can you spare a dime?").
I grew up in Western Pennsylvania coal and steel country, where "16 Tons" and "Dark as a Dungeon" were simple truths.
In the 1930s, even Communists, in those Popular Front Days, liked or pretended to like the farmer and the working man, and traditional American songs celebrating miners, lumberjacks, and railroad workers. They had learned, like the Fabians in England, that communism and socialism would not sell if called by their true names, so they joined the Folk Song Movement, which celebrated farmers and workers, and their accomplishments.
Here in the Northwest, Woody Guthrie was hired to celebrate the building of the great dams “which ran the great factories and watered the land.” Even in the 1960s, the Left celebrated labor: the miners, the farmworkers, the steel workers. In those days and into the 1980s, I trained community organizers to learn the old songs and celebrate the farmer and the working man.
In Oregon, we have a piano in the house on the farm, 50 acres outside Canby, Ore., where I picked out tunes, which I then played on the recorder, or sang.
Later each of the three children learned piano, and filled the house with music. They got used to my singing odd songs, as we drove to and from school and they were a captive audience.
Over the years, at conferences and training events, I have taught and led people in Labor and Union songs or in songs of the Northwest ("Roll on, Columbia"). I used the old Wobbly “Step by step” to create a new United Way in the Gorge in the 1980s, uniting management and labor.
Today’s Left repudiates Woody Guthrie’s Bonneville Power Administration songs, because they are no longer PC: these old songs celebrate the farmer and his victories over nature and the Indians.
Too many “city people” today have lost knowledge of and respect for that essential American person (as taught Thomas Jefferson): the farmer.
The “watermelon” agenda of the climate change activists (green on the outside, but red on the inside, when you look at their anti-U.S. and anti-West goals) hates the success of America. If to the Marxists all property is theft (in their false zero-sum economics), to the modern socialists all American success is evil and a threat to “the environment.” They really don't like us carbon-based life forms, who exhale carbon dioxide.
All of the Democratic candidates are eager and ready to shut down all coal mines, all dams, pipelines, electric transmission wires, all nuclear plants and to cripple the farmer with taxes and regulations.
Woody Guthrie’s Columbia River farmer welcomed the dams and electricity, so his family no longer “had to read the Bible by the coal-oil lamp.” Today’s big city people reject the farmer and the Bible he read, with its lessons.
I am an amateur. I sing and do music because I love it, even when I don’t do it well. I know enough to appreciate those who do it really well. As the Quaker song says: “My life flows on in endless song. How can I keep from singing?”
I dug potatoes and shucked corn as a child. My children tended animals, sold pumpkins they had raised, brought in the hay, and worked in farmers’ markets. On the Farm, we turned off the TV, and made our own music, full of love for our country and our ancestries. The farmer is still the man.