As the COVID-19 pandemic has forced many of us to work, communicate and connect in completely new ways, it has also laid bare many of the pre-existing inequities in our society — chief among them access to broadband, particularly in rural areas.
Nationally, more than a quarter of all rural Americans lack broadband access. Here in Washington, I have heard from many of our Farm Bureau members about their struggles with connectivity, and during this time of increased reliance on the internet, we simply cannot afford to dismiss these concerns. Swift Congressional action is required to address this issue in the form of increased federal investment in broadband access and expansion.
Despite the economic power of Washington’s agricultural sector, far too many rural families are struggling to keep up and stay connected. Agriculture is the second largest industry in our state, behind only the aerospace industry. Farming and agriculture accounts for 164,000 jobs and 12% of Washington’s economy, and yet many of the rural parts of our state have not seen the same level of development as urban centers when it comes to broadband connectivity.
With the right digital tools and proper connectivity, practices like precision agriculture can be refined to improve productivity, efficiency and sustainability. Improved broadband capabilities can enhance the capacity to collect information, such as data on plant or animal health or tracking environmental conditions — gathering this information more rapidly allows farmers and ranchers to make better more informed business decisions. We need an investment from our leaders in Congress that will reflect how vital the agriculture sector is to our economy and that will begin to close the digital divide.
The economic impacts of this pandemic are no doubt significant and severe, but as much of our society has moved online there are medical, educational and social aspects to consider. Those living in rural areas should not have their access to telemedicine or telehealth remedies hindered because of a lack of broadband infrastructure.
While many students and teachers have had to rely on distance learning methods to stay safe, not everyone is able to stay connected. Nationally, nearly 1 in 5 school-aged children cannot fully participate in online learning — and frequently students in rural areas are unevenly impacted. School children should not have to sit in a fast food restaurant parking lot to access the internet to do their homework. And staying connected to family and friends during this time of social distancing should be an option for all, not simply those with access to broadband.
Funding was provided in the CARES Act for rural broadband expansion, but more is needed. We need our elected officials to prioritize and work towards comprehensive solutions that will increase access to broadband, particularly for those in rural communities who are already at risk of being left behind.
Through this difficult time many in rural areas are working hard to keep our economy afloat and provide nutritious food for our communities. We must ensure that farmers, ranchers and all rural families have access to the tools, including robust broadband services, to be successful now and into the future. Congress must act urgently to pass comprehensive legislation that will close the digital divide.