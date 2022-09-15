While Joe Nichols’ 2013 hit song “Sunny and 75” points to the weather described in its title as the quintessential perfect day, labor activists are now attempting to spin 75-degree weather as "hazardous" for farmworkers.

Calling on Washington state to trigger strict rules designed to protect workers from harmful high temperatures starting as low as 75 degrees Fahrenheit, activist group Familias Unidas Por La Justicia (FUJ) is demanding Gov. Jay Inslee declare a “climate emergency,” recently delivering a list of demands to the Governor’s Mansion.

Dillon Honcoop is communications director of Save Family Farming. For more information, click on https://savefamilyfarming.org/

