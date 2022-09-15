While Joe Nichols’ 2013 hit song “Sunny and 75” points to the weather described in its title as the quintessential perfect day, labor activists are now attempting to spin 75-degree weather as "hazardous" for farmworkers.
Calling on Washington state to trigger strict rules designed to protect workers from harmful high temperatures starting as low as 75 degrees Fahrenheit, activist group Familias Unidas Por La Justicia (FUJ) is demanding Gov. Jay Inslee declare a “climate emergency,” recently delivering a list of demands to the Governor’s Mansion.
This is the same group that falsely accused a farm of murdering a worker, lobbied against farmworkers’ housing needs during the pandemic, attempted to shut down an emergency shelter for victims of a major flooding disaster and continues to call for an end to the federal guestworker program that has transformed countless families’ lives and even entire communities in Mexico and elsewhere.
Claiming that what many consider to be perfect weather is actually an environmental hazard that requires new regulations to protect workers truly stretches the limits of credibility, and ultimately makes it clear that protecting workers isn’t what this is all about.
Certainly workers must be protected in conditions that are truly hazardous, and existing state rules mandate adequate cool water, shade and rest breaks. But regulations that escalate along with the mercury, ultimately forcing farms to send workers home — with pay — at temperatures that historically over half of summertime days reach as highs across much of Eastern Washington is not a sustainable solution for farmers — or farmworkers.
As FUJ’s latest manifesto continues beyond the laughable claim of hazardous working conditions at 75 degrees, their ulterior motives come into view: advancing their explicitly stated anti-capitalist goals, including combating climate injustice, punishing polluters, halting the trade of carbon credits and giving rule-making authority to the state’s Environmental Justice Council.
If those are the goals they’re really trying to accomplish, why didn’t they say that at the beginning? This group, and its activist sister organization, Community to Community Development, is continuing their disturbing history of manipulating facts, spreading misinformation, and taking advantage of the public’s genuine concern for farmworkers to instead advance their extreme political goals.
Not surprisingly, Rosalinda Guillen, the founder of this extremist movement and leader of Community to Community, sits on the Washington Environmental Justice Council — the very advisory group FUJ wants to give regulatory power.
And if you’re still doubtful about these groups’ true motives, check out the claims of FUJ political and campaign director, Edgar Franks, who this July on social media called himself the “43-year-old Karl Marx,” and just this week quoted Fidel Castro, saying, “Today, the world is the battlefield.”
Franks, Guillen, FUJ leader Ramon Torres and their shrinking group of supporters believe they’re at war — and they say specifically that the goal of this war is ending capitalism.
But these aren’t things you’ll see if you read much of the news media coverage of FUJ’s latest publicity stunt in Olympia. In fact, taxpayer-funded Northwest Public Broadcasting was quick to report on this manufactured “event,” and did so without so much as any opposing view — save for an email from Gov. Inslee’s office refusing to agree to the group’s demands — despite the obviously extreme and politically charged claims being made.
The upshot? If the labor activists have their way, the troubling exodus of local food producers out of Washington will accelerate rapidly. Most of this food production will move to Mexico and other parts of the world with few, if any, truly meaningful and enforced protections for workers or the environment.
Is pushing local food production out of Washington state a win for workers? Is it a positive for the environment? Is a future of almost entirely imported food what Washingtonians really want?
But perhaps the bigger question: Do Familias Unidas Por La Justicia and sister organization Community to Community Development even care about the impact their activism has on workers, the environment, and the future of our food system?
