The Washington Department of Natural Resources (DNR) manages over 2 million acres of state trust lands to produce sustainable timber supplies and generate long-term revenues for defined public beneficiaries including counties, K-12 public schools, universities, hospitals and fire and rescue services.
The agency operates under a trust mandate that is embedded in the state constitution, and state and federal laws, including Congress’ 1889 Enabling Act that brought Washington and three other states into the United States. The mandate is clear — the DNR is obligated to manage state trust lands with an undivided loyalty to its beneficiaries.
As a result, state trust lands have been among the best-managed public lands in the West. They serve as working forests that sustain the state's forest sector and rural economy, while supporting public services, outdoor recreation, clear air and water and quality wildlife habitat.
In recent years anti-forestry groups have been working to undermine forest management on these lands, just as they did on federal lands decades ago. They’ve hung their hopes on convincing the Washington State Supreme Court to redefine and weaken the trust mandate to stop timber harvests altogether.
In late July, they received an answer from the court. In a unanimous decision, the state Supreme Court strongly affirmed the trust mandate, handing a major legal victory to the DNR and the beneficiaries of state trust lands. The court dismissed all the allegations that the agency’s current timber management practices are inconsistent with the state constitution.
Ironically, anti-forestry groups are falsely framing this decision as a victory and are now calling on policy makers to radically change the management of these lands. Specifically they are spinning the court’s opinion to claim the DNR has wide discretion to manage state trust lands to accommodate the interests and demands of the public, including anti-forestry groups and their members, at the expense of the beneficiaries. In fact, the court soundly rejected claims that the DNR should have chosen other competing interests and public viewpoints to further reduce harvest levels.
Anti-forestry groups also claim the Supreme Court rejected the DNR’s current approach for managing state trust lands as inappropriately seeking to "maximize" revenue from state trust lands through aggressive timber harvests. Yet DNR’s approach to managing timber harvests on state trust lands is not focused on maximizing revenue. It is focused on successfully, sustainably and predictably harvesting timber to meet its fiduciary obligation to beneficiaries today and into the future.
As a trust manager, the DNR has removed from management half of the state trust lands in western Washington under a Habitat Conservation Plan (HCP) and other policies to expressly provide greater certainty and predictability for the beneficiaries. The HCP would not be possible if DNR was exclusively focused on maximizing revenue.
Finally, anti-forestry groups are celebrating their false claim that the DNR is no longer required to sell timber from state trust lands. In reality, the Constitution and the Enabling Act have never been interpreted to require that trust lands be exclusively managed for timber production. The DNR has a fiduciary obligation to manage the lands in a manner that generates revenue for the beneficiaries.
The Supreme Court expressly stated that timber harvests enable DNR to make state lands productive, which aligns with its duties as a trustee. Until other uses meet or exceed the revenue generated from sustainable timber harvests on some of the most productive timberlands in the world, DNR has a fiduciary obligation to continue sustainably harvesting timber from state trust lands.
The Washington Legislature and Board of Natural Resources should reject efforts to terminate the state timber program. Rather, the DNR should follow the Supreme Court and take immediate action to fully implement its forest management goals, which includes providing timber needed for sustainable wood products, family wage jobs, and revenues for critical public services — just as the state constitution intended.
Nick Smith is executive director of Healthy Forests, Healthy Communities, a non-profit, non-partisan organization supporting active forest management on federal lands. He also serves as public affairs director for the American Forest Resource Council, a trade association representing wood products companies.