Most people in the Pacific Northwest don’t think a lot about the rivers flowing through the hearts of our communities and states and all they provide us, but farmers certainly do.
The Columbia and Snake rivers in particular are an incredibly generous waterway system. Hydropower from their dams is one of the most reliable and environmentally friendly sources of power available, and contributes 90% of the renewable energy produced in the Pacific Northwest. This low-carbon energy heats our homes, powers our equipment, and never quits. It’s the major factor in achieving our goal of being carbon-neutral by 2040.
Those same waterways irrigate our crops in eastern Washington and Oregon. That food — potatoes, apples, pears and more — makes its way to local tables and is exported to other countries, supporting our regional economy. And of course, those rivers allow wheat and other products to get to market by barging — the cleanest, safest and most efficient method of transportation to our deep-water ports on the Lower Columbia.
All of those benefits are in jeopardy as long as advocates seeking a solution to declining global salmon populations continue to propose breaching the four Lower Snake River dams. Multiple data-driven studies have shown that dam breaching does little for fish while harming our farmers, workers, communities and economy.
There are many factors that contribute to the survival of fish, and most would not be improved by a free-flowing Lower Snake River. Juvenile fish survival rates currently range from 95% to 98% past each of the eight federal dams on the Columbia and Snake rivers, with continued investment in additional fish passage improvements. But ocean conditions, predators and other factors play a large part in whether these fish make it back upstream to spawn as adults.
Salmon populations around the world are struggling due to climate change, rising carbon levels, pollution and more. Eliminating the clean power and efficient transportation provided by the Lower Snake River dams would add to climate change and pollution by increasing carbon from truck traffic and other sources of power, such as natural gas. This would lead to a cumulative increase in carbon emissions equivalent to building a coal-fired power plant like the one in Boardman, Ore., every 5 or 6 years.
In addition to more carbon emissions, losing the Snake River dams puts us at risk for higher electricity prices and doubles the risk of blackouts from lack of power during peak demand periods.
Dam breaching would also put 1,100 family farms at risk — farms whose owners have been working and conserving their land for generations, but could go bankrupt from a loss of irrigation water and river transportation options.
Without barging, the food that’s sold in communities across the Pacific Northwest and exported to feed hungry populations around the world would shift to trucking and rail systems — assuming those modes of transportation could actually absorb all that tonnage — increasing costs to farmers.
We all benefit from a healthy and abundant supply of salmon, whether it’s for recreational fishing, as a food source, or for keeping a balanced ecosystem.
The federal agencies that operate the river system have been working to strike a balance between the environment and the economic benefits these dams stimulate, and have developed a Preferred Alternative in their draft environmental impact statement for Columbia River System Operations that will help strengthen that balance.
While a vocal minority continues pushing for removal of the dams, there is still time to stand up for a balanced solution. It takes hard work and compromise with all who rely on the river system, but we’ve been doing it for decades and will continue showing the world how. Visit www.nwd.usace.army.mil/CRSO/Submit-Your-Comment to comment on the draft EIS, keep our system strong, and protect our economic and environmental balance in the Pacific Northwest.