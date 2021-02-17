Idaho Congressman Mike Simpson floated a $33 billion “concept” a few weeks ago to breach the four lower Snake River dams and compensate the businesses, governments and other organizations and individuals that rely upon their many benefits. Rep. Simpson says he held over 300 meetings with stakeholders to develop his concept.
I’m a lifelong citizen of Whitman County, a commercial grain grower, a port commissioner, and a past city council member and planning commissioner. I’m also on the board of directors of a trade association that represents a large number of Snake River users, and I am chair of a group that represents those users in the courtroom. Rep. Simpson didn’t meet with me or anyone I know.
His numbers keep changing, but the last version of Rep. Simpson’s concept I saw proposed investing $1.5 billion in roads, rail lines and related infrastructure to transport the Washington, Idaho, and Montana grain that would no longer be able to travel to market on barges.
As a former planning commissioner, I wish former dentist Rep. Simpson good luck with that. The public planning and permitting processes for building new and upgrading existing roads and rail lines could consume decades before the first ground is ever broken — if it’s broken at all.
I say “if at all” because whether it goes by road, rail or river, our grain is transported along the Snake and Columbia river corridors to deep draft ports on the lower Columbia for export overseas. The same environmental groups who are pushing Rep. Simpson to push this plan on us will also be at the head of the line to sue against further transportation infrastructure in the scenic and environmentally sensitive Columbia River Gorge and other ecologically important areas.
Even if the railroad companies can overcome the environmentalists in court, will they and the many other private companies involved in grain storage and transportation even want to build, maintain and operate all this new infrastructure in the first place? The rail companies that serve our region have repeatedly said that short line services don’t pencil out for them profit-wise, except by charging their customers exorbitant prices.
How exorbitant? My litigation group commissioned a study that suggest transportation costs for most grain growers would increase 50-100% if barging was removed as a shipping option. With most family farms operating at the bare edge of profitability as it is, that kind of cost increase might put as many as 1,100 out of business. I’m proud of my county and region, but the simple fact is nearly one in five residents here lives at or below the poverty line. We can’t afford to lose the kinds of living wage jobs that farms and the businesses that serve them create.
Even if farmers could somehow afford the cost of switching from rivers to roads and rail, I have serious doubts our environment can. In that same study I mentioned above, researchers concluded that losing barging as a transportation option will increase carbon emissions by over 1.25 million tons each year. That’s like adding a new coal plant worth of emissions every 5-6 years.
Even more recent research has revealed that mass die-offs of coho salmon in the Pacific Northwest and elsewhere along the West Coast can be tied to a chemical antioxidant used in tires. Barging on the Snake and Columbia rivers kept over 330,000 trucks — and the toxic by-products from their nearly 6 million tires — off Pacific Northwest roads and out of the waterways in 2018 alone.
All those extra trucks on the road and trains on the rails harm more than fish. People get killed, too. There are 23 rail and 155 truck fatalities annually for every one related to barging, along with 125 rail and 2,172 trucking related injuries per each barging injury.
All of these impacts I’ve described are just related to taking barges off the river. Rep. Simpson’s proposal creates so many other impacts to so many other sectors that it almost makes my head spin trying to think about them.
I suspect the $33 billion Rep. Simpson is offering all of us as compensation for all these impacts barely qualifies as a good start. But I’d still try to take his concept seriously, except for this: Even Simpson himself admits he has no idea if his concept will actually speed salmon recovery. In farming terms, that would be like tilling and fertilizing the fields and putting in a crop that you know nothing about or where to sell it and hoping for the best. Looks to me like a recipe for disaster.