Oregon holds 1,917 of the 13,413 river miles governed under the Federal managed National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. This Federal system regulates (and restricts) how those 1,917 river miles may be used for personal, recreational, and agricultural purposes by all Oregonians, including activities such as hiking, grazing, and weed, timber, and fire management.
Congress is considering passing the River Democracy Act legislation to increase Oregon’s restricted access under this program to 6,617 river miles, which is a 345% increase. Oregon is the only state targeted by this legislation. If passed, Oregonians, who account for 1.3% of the country’s population, would hold more than 36% of our nation’s restricted access to rivers, streams and creeks, and those restricted waters would be overseen and regulated by the federal government, not Oregonians.
Last month, the Senate National Parks Subcommittee held a legislative hearing on S. 192, known as the “River Democracy Act of 2021,” which was introduced into the U.S. Congress by Sen. Ron Wyden. This legislation would add over 4,700 miles of rivers, streams, and creeks across Oregon to the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. The bill also expands wild and scenic river corridors from one-quarter mile to one-half mile on both sides of several already designated Wild and Scenic rivers.
For 4,700 river miles, that amounts to slightly more than 3 million acres of protected land — an area about the size of Connecticut. The sheer magnitude of river miles that S. 192 attempts to sweep into the Wild and Scenic Rivers System demonstrates that the proposal is out of balance and not designed to protect the interests and concerns of all Oregon citizens.
The Wild and Scenic Rivers Act expects that a thorough study will be performed for possible additions to the system prior to legislation being drafted. That has not happened here. The wide-ranging expansion of Oregon waterways to be restricted under the proposed designations demand transparency and should include participation by all stakeholders who will be significantly affected by this bill. Deliberate consideration should be given to what river segments might appropriately be added to the system, rather than the arbitrary designation of thousands of stream miles in a single bill. This over-reaching legislative approach should be refined to ensure that the interests of all Oregon citizens are appropriately addressed.
In addition to the significant recreational constraints being proposed, S. 192 will have meaningful adverse consequences to Oregon family farms and ranches. Under many of the proposed designations, vehicular and ATV uses will be prohibited. Such prohibitions will impair the ability of U.S. Forest Service livestock grazing permittees to comply with permit requirements, such as building fence and controlling noxious weeds. These prohibitions will similarly increase, and not reduce, the risk of catastrophic wildfires that are harmful to the environment. Since permittees maintain a physical presence within their allotted areas, permittees are often the first to identify wildfires and to assist with initial fire suppression. Additionally, local operators work to keep roads and trails on private property open for access, which aids in wildfire mitigation on adjacent federal lands.
If the means by which permittees carry out these practices are constrained, the responsibility to minimize the risk of harmful wildfires will fall on the shoulders of government agencies that are underfunded and short-staffed.
Oregon’s family farms and ranches directly contribute millions of dollars annually to the regional economy. They provide living wages and health benefits to their employees and families. These operations purchase goods from local businesses, including fuel, feed, and supplies. They contract with local service providers, such as veterinarians, fence builders, and trucking companies. And, of course, these Oregon farmers and ranchers support with time and money many philanthropic organizations by sponsoring 4-H, FFA, local schools, sporting events, hospitals and other community programs. The sustainability of Oregon farms and ranches is essential to a healthy economy. Yet these most important stakeholders “were not invited to the table” when this bill was drafted. The process was one-sided and exclusionary, not transparent and inclusive.
The existing guidelines for classification and management of river areas under the Wild and Scenic River Act, were developed jointly by the Forest Service and the National Park Service in 1982. Those guidelines provide for agricultural and forestry practices — which include the type of private and federal land grazing activities Oregon farmers and ranchers need. At the very least, the proposed legislation should be modified to ensure that existing guidelines are followed and that existing management practices will be protected.
With appropriate modifications, we believe that S. 192 legislation can achieve Oregon’s conservation goals, while at the same time preserving vital agricultural activity in Eastern Oregon and throughout the state. Revisions to S. 192 are necessary to protect the viability of Eastern Oregon’s agricultural operations as well as preserve the conservation measures that we all favor.