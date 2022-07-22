If there’s one overarching reminder from today’s record-high fertilizer prices, it’s that global crises and markets have an outsized impact on essential inputs of U.S. farms.
Between the restriction in trade with Russia and Belarus and surging domestic inflation, thin profit margins in the agricultural sector are being consumed by higher costs of production. But we can mitigate these disruptions in the future by producing fertilizer in a way that shields it from some of today’s market volatility. Our project, the Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, will do just that.
First, let’s define the problem and isolate two of the many factors driving fertilizer cost: natural gas and transportation.
Today, nitrogen fertilizers are based on ammonia produced principally from natural gas. Natural gas is processed with steam to release hydrogen, which is combined with nitrogen from air to synthesize the ammonia. The U.S. currently produces $20 billion of hydrogen annually, and the second-largest use for this simple gas is in the production of fertilizer for agriculture. It is estimated 70-to-90% of the cost of fertilizer is the cost of natural gas. So, the recent global surge in natural gas prices has greatly impacted fertilizer cost and supply.
There are other ways to produce hydrogen, however. Our solution to protect Northwest farmers from the volatility of the natural gas market is to produce hydrogen using wind and solar electricity to separate water into oxygen and hydrogen using a process called electrolysis. Renewable energy installations paired with electrolyzers located along a storage pipeline will carry the released hydrogen to two regional fertilizer production facilities that will be in Oregon and Washington.
In Eastern Oregon and Washington, where the storage pipeline would be built, there are ideal locations with wind and solar resources for producing this renewable hydrogen. The price of hydrogen from this storage pipeline is not tied to the cost of natural gas and can be controlled through contracts with local renewable energy installations, thereby stabilizing the cost of one of fertilizer’s most volatile inputs.
An additional driver of fertilizer price volatility for Northwest farmers is transportation. There is little fertilizer production in our region, so it is primarily purchased from the Gulf states and abroad. The surge in fuel prices and shipping rates are exacerbating fertilizer prices here because of the distance the fertilizer must travel.
Obsidian’s proposed hydrogen hub would use regional renewable resources to produce ammonia fertilizers locally at stable, predicable costs and use the storage pipeline to greatly reduce transportation cost because transport and delivery of this hydrogen would not be dependent on volatile fossil fuel prices.
The Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub will leverage private investment and — to a lesser extent — federal grants to make the project a reality. Last year, President Biden signed a bipartisan infrastructure law that will award competitive grants to regional “clean” hydrogen networks.
Earlier this year, Obsidian established a Steering Committee of more than 30 stakeholders, representing a broad range of interests, that is advising on project development. We are preparing an application to be awarded a federal grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.
Through partnerships with farmers, landowners and local officials, we believe this project has the potential to stabilize and improve farm operations across the Northwest. You can find more information about the Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub at www.pnwhydrogenhub.com.
Ken Dragoon is director of hydrogen development for Obsidian Renewables in Lake Oswego, Ore.