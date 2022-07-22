If there’s one overarching reminder from today’s record-high fertilizer prices, it’s that global crises and markets have an outsized impact on essential inputs of U.S. farms.

Between the restriction in trade with Russia and Belarus and surging domestic inflation, thin profit margins in the agricultural sector are being consumed by higher costs of production. But we can mitigate these disruptions in the future by producing fertilizer in a way that shields it from some of today’s market volatility. Our project, the Obsidian Pacific Northwest Hydrogen Hub, will do just that.

Ken Dragoon is director of hydrogen development for Obsidian Renewables in Lake Oswego, Ore.

