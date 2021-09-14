On Aug 26, 2021, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Director Kelly Susewind authorized the lethal removal of one to two wolves from the Togo pack territory in response to repeated depredations of cattle on public and private grazing lands in Ferry County.
This was a good decision and the right decision. Susewind's decision is consistent with the guidance of the state's Wolf Conservation and Management Plan and the lethal removal provisions of the department's 2017 wolf-livestock interaction protocol.
WDFW stated that the proactive, nonlethal deterrence measures implemented by these three livestock producers were those best suited for their operations in the professional judgment of WDFW staff and “WDFW staff believe depredations are likely to continue.”
In a nutshell, what they are saying is ranchers have done what they have been asked to do and it is now time for the agency tasked with managing the wolves to provide some relief to embattled ranchers by removing wolves that have repeatedly proven they will not stop killing livestock despite everybody’s best efforts.
This is the fifth time in the past four years Susewind has authorized killing Togo pack wolves. To date, WDFW has removed one wolf in four years of chronic conflict. There is recognition by wolf advocates, WDFW, ranchers, politicians, reporters and all interested parties that there exists a chronic problem that needs to be addressed.
What is being repeatedly debated seems to be, “What is the best way to put an end to the chronic problems that exist?” Doing the same thing that hasn’t worked during the last 4 years doesn’t seem like a workable solution.
The department has documented four attacks on calves since June 24, 2021, including three within the past 30 days. Ranchers believe there have been more depredations the department should have confirmed. The last documented depredation was confirmed on or around Aug. 16. WDFW then took 10 days to determine lethal removal needed to be authorized.
After lethal removal was authorized, WDFW biologists attempted removal, from the ground, with a rifle. This effort consisted of three days of hunting in a four-day period. The effort was halted because it had been 14 days since the last confirmed depredation.
At this point it is important to point out that 10 of those 14 days were spent with WDFW deciding what to do about a chronic problem that happens every year in the same manner. In 2018, 2019, 2020 and again in 2021 WDFW has justified decisions authorizing removal because depredations are likely to continue. After 10 days of hand-wringing, it seems inadequate to send out two department biologists who have repeatedly shown themselves to be unable to accomplish the task of wolf removal. It came as no surprise to ranchers that they didn’t get it done.
In four years, Susewind has authorized lethal removal of Togo wolves five times because his experts told him they would not stop killing cattle. His experts were right; the Togo Pack hasn’t stopped killing cattle. With five authorizations for lethal removal, WDFW has removed one wolf, and that was in 2018.
The wolf that WDFW did remove was injured. It was wounded by a rancher when it was caught attacking his livestock. Since 2018 the department consistently sends out the same people to facilitate the removal. The same people fail to remove any wolves. Every year the same people tell the world they stopped their efforts because they had done their job and changed the wolves’ behavior. The wolves continue to harass and attack the ranchers' cattle and Susewind’s authorization for lethal removal of Togo wolves has become meaningless.
Ranchers manage livestock and WDFW manages the wildlife. This is a wildlife management problem. It is time to stop heaping more burdens on the victims and address the problem. Susewind is right when he says, “Depredations are likely to continue.”
Ranchers need to know what he intends to do about it. Most ranchers in northeast Washington have watched and learned many valuable lessons when it comes to involving WDFW in their ranching operations. I wonder if Susewind is content with what the ranchers have learned.