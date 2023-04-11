My Granny used to have this kitschy plaque hanging on her wall that said, “My mind is made up, don’t confuse me with facts.”

We all loved Granny’s dry wit and sarcastic sense of humor. It is probably one of the things I miss most about her. But these days, that saying has a haunting feeling that may be more about reality than folksy humor.

Valeri Crenshaw is secretary general of the North American Camel Ranch Owners Association. She is a camel owner and operates Shamrock Farms near Manhattan, Kan.

