As the next fire season approaches, questions and concerns continue to pour in from the public demanding ways to avoid a repeat of the stifling smoke and destruction of our federal forestlands yet again in 2022.
The question is, “Can we do anything about it?” The answer is “Yes.”
Preparation for this fire season requires action now. Many policies governing the management of our federal forestlands were developed over a half century ago. These outdated policies need to be reviewed, updated and modernized to match the current conditions on the ground today. The authors of those policies did not anticipate that our climate would be warming, causing extended drought conditions that are putting our federal forests at elevated risk of catastrophic wildfire.
Initial suppression is just one of the policies that need to be examined. Extinguishing a small fire quickly before it explodes into a devastating mega-fire is simply common sense. Communities for Healthy Forests understands that while every fire is not a candidate for quick suppression, many are.
Let’s combine common sense with scientific data to strategically outmaneuver wildfire before it starts.
Government agencies such as NOAA, the U.S. Forest Service and the Bureau of Land Management have a rich database of information regarding predictable weather patterns, current ground conditions, vegetation types and access points to name a few.
Securing rotary and fixed-wing air assets combined with in-place contracts with firefighting agencies/companies that can respond quickly represents the kind of common sense policy decisions we want to see, and the public would applaud.
Changing federal policies to allow common sense action by forest landowners and operators that are working in or near the forests to take quick action on fires before agency personnel arrive would be key. Action while fires are small would reduce the number of those fires escaping initial response by federal agencies, often with extended response times. In Oregon, all forestland operators are required to have basic fire training to safely attack fires and many have the expertise and equipment to stop fires quickly while small.
Action now has the potential to reduce the number of large wildfires, the dangerous and harmful smoke, and the loss of life and property. The cost of implementing these measures before fire season begins pales in comparison to the expense of allowing small, controllable fires to grow into devastating wildfire again this fire season.