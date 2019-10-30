Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a Democrat, represents California’s 19th Congressional District. She currently serves as the chair of the House Judiciary Subcommittee on Immigration and Citizenship.

Rep. Dan Newhouse, a Republican, represents Washington’s 4th Congressional District. He is a third-generation Yakima Valley farmer and served as the director of Washington state’s Department of Agriculture from 2009 to 2013.

Rep. Mike Simpson, a Republican, represents Idaho’s 2nd Congressional District. He serves on the House Appropriations Committee as the ranking member for the Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development. He also serves on the Appropriations Subcommittee on Interior and Environment.

Rep. Jimmy Panetta, a Democrat, represents California’s 20th Congressional District. He serves on the House Committee on Agriculture, the House Committee on Ways and Means, and the House Committee on Budget.

Rep. Doug LaMalfa, a Republican, represents California’s 1st Congressional District. He is a fourth-generation farmer and serves on the House Agriculture Committee as the Ranking Member on the Conservation and Forestry Subcommittee.

Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, a Republican, represents Florida’s 25th Congressional District. Prior to his time in Congress, Diaz-Balart served 14 years in the Florida State Legislature in both chambers, House and Senate.