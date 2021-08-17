If you don’t live in Central Washington, it may be easy to dismiss the critical role the dams along the Lower Snake and Columbia rivers play in local communities. But if you care about the future of the United States, it’s time to start paying attention.
We spent time last week touring the region and talking to the folks whose livelihoods depend on the dams. Their message to us should ring true to every American: Our national security and food security depend on these dams.
Many in the Pacific Northwest already recognize the countless benefits our dams provide for our region — from abundant clean, renewable energy to good-paying jobs and opportunities for economic development. But these benefits only begin to scratch the surface of the role these dams play in strengthening our national security.
Central Washington is a dry, arid desert landscape, but thanks to the reservoirs created by the four dams on the lower Snake River, this land has become a fruit and bread basket for the country and the world. More than 300 different commodities are produced in Washington state, from world-class tree fruit and potatoes to winegrapes and hops, making this region one of the most productive agricultural regions on the globe.
As a third-generation farmer from Sunnyside and the Republican Leader of the House Agriculture Committee from Pennsylvania, we recognize the national security implications of having a strong food supply chain. The food produced in this region feeds families across the United States and the world, and without the water or irrigation made possible by the dams, this would all come to a halt.
Our tour highlighted how critical a resource water is in this part of the country, especially as more than 90% of the West experiences historic drought conditions. It’s clear as night and day which areas are irrigated and which are not by just driving along the highway: dry, cracked soil with brown, dusty grass pushing through lays next to green, fertile fruit orchards or pungent hop fields.
While not all of our crops require irrigation from the river, the dams also play an important role in ensuring the efficient transport of Washington’s goods to markets across the world. Almost two-thirds of Washington’s wheat crops are moved by carbon-free barges on portions of the Snake and Columbia rivers. If these dams were removed, many wheat producers would simply not be able to afford the costs of shipping their products to port. Farmers would lose their livelihoods, the state would lose revenue, and people around the world would lose access to a critical source of nutrition.
The dams certainly are important to farmers and the region’s agriculture sector, but it would be remiss of us not to mention how critical dams are to regional power systems, especially when weather fluctuates and families are faced with extreme temperatures. The constant flow of the river provides a steady stream of clean, renewable baseload power that enables Washington state to provide reliable, affordable energy to homes and businesses and avoid blackouts experienced by cities across the country — all without importing power from other states.
As steadfast advocates for our nation’s agriculture industry in Congress, we understand a strong food supply chain is an issue of national security. Throughout our tour, the message became increasingly clear: Breaching the dams would threaten a critical source of water, transportation and reliable energy for our nation’s farmers. This would significantly impact the lives of Central Washingtonians, but it would also impact access to a stable food supply for all Americans.
For all the benefits these dams provide to Washington state, our country, and the world, it seems senseless to suggest breaching them at all.