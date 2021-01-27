I generally read your Editorial Opinion piece and find you to be fairly on target. However, I think your conclusion in your editorial in the Jan. 15 issue missed the mark when you closed with “we must stop this now,” obviously referring to the tone of the public discussion of government administration.
My wife and I were discussing at lunch how our nation has become so politically, or should I say philosophically, divided. We began thinking back through the past presidents, say beginning with President Carter, and determined that yes, there have been ups and downs during the terms of both parties but no national division of this magnitude until the Obama administration.
The difference has been that during the course of the eight-year Obama administration the policies took a hard turn to the philosophic left. The Democratic Party was riding high and was prepared to keep moving in that direction with the election of Hillary Clinton in 2016.
The voting public stepped in and said, “Not so fast!” and elected Donald Trump in 2016. President Trump being a business person instead of a politician, recognized a mandate to move to the country back to the philosophic right, and did so to the satisfaction of the voters, receiving 10 million more votes in the 2020 election than he did in the 2016 election.
However, the Democratic Party, with the full undivided support of the print media and most of the electronic media, fought the hard turn back to the right from day one and all through the president’s term in office. The media (I read the AP articles) for four years have constantly used demeaning and descriptive words in front of his name when reporting on something the president did or said.
In my view they purposely did this in order to “incite” anger toward him, instead of just reporting the news. Sometimes the media just plain made up some things. Case in point, the daily news repeatedly reported that President Trump “incited” the attack on the U.S. Capital in his speech to his supporters that morning. It all depends on how you interpret his words. In this case, the media extrapolated his words to say what the “press” wanted his words to say. And supporters of what the president has accomplished in the last four years are not supposed to be upset?
The bottom line now is that there are two strongly divergent philosophic and political views, socialism and government control verses capitalism and democracy. Regarding this issue there is NO “middle ground” so there is no “Can’t we just all get along.”
Our country is in the fight for it’s life! Our country was founded as a democracy and has served us well, becoming the freest, most wealthy, most healthy and safest nation on earth. I, for one, do not want that to change.