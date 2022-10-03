Oregon’s landscape and rural communities are richly diverse and truly unique.
In the last two years, the three of us have stepped into new leadership roles at Oregon State University. We have the privilege of leading three university programs — the Agricultural Experiment Station, OSU Extension Service and Forest Research Laboratory – and two colleges that exist to teach, do research and engage statewide with communities and stakeholders to help Oregonians, local economies and the environment prosper.
Every day, our educators, researchers and trained volunteers work in all 36 counties and with Tribal nations, at 14 Agricultural Experiment Station locations and in 10 research forests. We engage on issues you have told us are important. We convene and listen to diverse perspectives and expertise to advance resilient and thriving food systems, economies, communities and natural resources. All of this work is done through the best available science.
Trust and relationships are among the most important components of this work. We know that trust is earned and know that the work we do is only made possible because of relationships we have with people and communities across the state. As leaders, being out there across Oregon is an ongoing responsibility. Doing so is crucial. It allows us to see and hear first-hand Oregonians’ needs, understand more about the impact of our collaborations and learn what we can do better. Each of us is committed to building engagement and trust with our community partners. This has been an Oregon State University-wide commitment for more than 152 years.
A critical aspect of this work and OSU’s statewide relationships is to hear, mutually respect and evaluate differing ideas. We respect that diverse perspectives are necessary for progress and informed decision-making.
We value and work daily to support Oregon’s agriculture and natural resources as being economic drivers, ecologically important and having myriad ties to human health and well-being. Few know better how to maintain and sustain these working landscapes than farmers, ranchers and foresters. We are committed to listen to and collaborate with those whose livelihoods depend on the land and who are working to maintain vibrant rural communities.
This work takes many forms. We’re collaborating with Oregon’s livestock producers on a needs assessment for the beef and dairy industries, and conducting research that helps ranchers enhance cattle grazing plans to mitigate wildfires.
We are collaborating with producers to conduct on-farm research and promote access to new markets for Oregon commodities. We’re helping young people develop leadership skills through 4-H programs, collaborating with schools to break down barriers to college access and helping families make healthier meal choices.
We’re helping wood products industry managers and managers of private and public forestlands to advance innovation, ecology and fire resilience. We’re collaborating with community partners to support mental health promotion and substance use prevention.
All of this work is founded in research and education that seeks to advance science and meet society’s needs for generations to come.
In all things, we will always value community engagement, honor diverse viewpoints, and admit our mistakes and grow from them. That is what positive relationships require and what enables stronger communities and a strong Oregon.
It’s a pivotal time and the challenges are many. Oregonians have our word that the university and the OSU programs we lead are committed to support collaboratively our state’s communities, ranchers, farmers and all Oregonians.
Staci Simonich is dean of Oregon State University's College of Agricultural Sciences, Tom DeLuca is dean of the College of Forestry, and Ivory Lyles is vice provost and director of the OSU Extension Service.