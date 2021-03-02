Eastern Oregon scored a big victory last month with the selection of Congressman Cliff Bentz as the ranking member of the Water, Oceans and Wildlife (WOW) Subcommittee on the House of Representatives Natural Resources Committee. This is quite a feat for a freshman Member of Congress, but Rep. Bentz is well-suited to the task at hand.
For more than half of his professional and political career, Rep. Bentz has fought for Oregon agriculture and communities that rely on water resources and are feeling the effects of real and regulatory drought.
He began work as a practicing attorney in 1977, specializing in water and business law. Before being appointed to the Oregon Legislature in 2008, Mr. Bentz was appointed to the Oregon Water Resources Commission, serving from 1988 to 1996, chairing the commission his last year on the panel. He was appointed to the Oregon Legislature from District 60 in 2008, and was re-elected four times. He resigned his House seat in 2018 and moved over to the Senate, also by appointment.
In the Oregon House, Cliff Bentz served on several committees, including the Energy and Environment Committee. He was also co-vice chairman of the Joint Committee on Transportation Preservation and Modernization.
Many who have worked with him praise him for his ability to work with lawmakers from both political parties. We both have witnessed Cliff Bentz devour information and carefully assess complicated issues and areas like Klamath Basin water challenges. He works to understand issues before acting. He’s a deep thinker, and appears to be open to all opinions. The fact that he is a top expert in water law speaks for itself.
These traits and his experience will serve him well in his new role. The WOW Subcommittee has jurisdiction over the laws that govern the Bureau of Reclamation and U.S. Geological Survey, two federal agencies which play a vital role in the American West. The relations of the United States with Native Americans and tribes is of interest to this subcommittee.
The subcommittee also has jurisdiction on issues related to fish and wildlife (including research, restoration, refuges, and conservation), marine affairs, including coastal zone management, and public lands, including entry, easements and grazing.
All of these issues and areas are critically important to Rep. Bentz’s constituents in Oregon’s Second Congressional District, the seventh largest district in the country. Rep. Bentz has vowed to take an active role in the consideration of all water issues coming before the panel. Hot button issues include regulations under the Clean Water Act; encouraging responsible water storage policies, and promoting low-cost, renewable electric power from federal water projects.
The rural producers in Oregon’s Second Congressional District and other parts of the West are fortunate to have someone with Cliff Bentz’s skill set in the ranking member seat on the WOW Subcommittee. Should Republicans one day become the majority party in the House, there is a very strong possibility that Cliff Bentz could chair that subcommittee.
For the time being, we will benefit from the ranking member’s new leadership role, as well as the key positions held by our Oregon senators in the upper house of Congress. Senator Ron Wyden chairs the influential Senate Finance Committee and serves on several other committees, including the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee, which has jurisdiction over the Bureau of Reclamation. And Senator Jeff Merkley earlier this year assumed the chairmanship of the powerful Appropriations subcommittee that funds the U.S. Department of Interior, the Environmental Protection Agency, and the U.S. Forest Service.
Overall in the past 20 years, the bipartisan support and track record of Congressional Democrats and Republicans, and the focus by the George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Donald Trump administrations here in the Klamath Basin have been consistently strong. We are fortunate to have this type of political attention, and it says a lot about our local community’s ability to effectively engage with Washington, regardless of which party is in control.
We anticipate further attention from President Biden’s Administration, and we know the congressional delegation for Oregon’s Second District will continue to serve well the needs of its farmers and ranchers.