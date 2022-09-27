I’m Jim Paul, the new executive director of the Oregon Forest Resources Institute (OFRI). Established by the Oregon Legislature over three decades ago, OFRI’s fundamental mandate is to support Oregon’s forest products sector and foster the wise stewardship of natural resources for the benefit of Oregonians. With almost half of Oregon covered in forestland, this is a critical sector that can directly touch nearly every Oregonian.

At the time OFRI was founded in 1991, Oregon recognized that forestry encompasses one of the largest economic sectors in the state. Today it contributes an estimated 61,500 jobs to Oregon’s economy, more than $8 billion in state gross domestic product (GDP) and more than $18 billion in base economic output. This equates to almost 3% of total state employment, 3.7% of state GDP and 4.7% of total state output — that’s nearly $1 of every $20 generated in Oregon.

Jim Paul is executive director of the Oregon Forest Resources Institute. He began his public service career with the state of Oregon in 1996. He has served in a diverse range of forestry and natural resources leadership roles in Oregon, including as an agency hydrologist and chief of two of the three operational divisions within the Department of Forestry, and as the agency director of the Department of State Lands. Paul has a bachelor’s degree in political science from Whitman College, and a master’s degree in forest hydrology from the University of Washington.

