The Oregon Department of Forestry (ODF) has had an open comment period since March 29 pertaining to new definitions of the Wildland-Urban Interface (WUI) in Oregon Administrative Rules section 629.
These rules will soon go before the Oregon Board of Forestry at its June 8 meeting. These definitions are being updated as a result of Senate Bill 762 (SB762) from Oregon’s 2021 legislative session, and include mapping criteria for WUI identification.
As a sheep farmer, timber owner and former professional wildland firefighter, the proposed new language is of concern to me for several reasons:
The first is that the proposed new language includes anything 400 square feet or greater when considering buildings defined as “structures” in the rule, irrespective of the building’s use. While I understand that the ODF has provided verbal assurance that the term "structures" will not be interpreted to include structures outside occupied buildings for regulation purposes, assurances often only last as long as the agency personnel who provided them. When the Oregon Legislature enacted SB762 its focus was on preserving lives and the residences of the people of our state.
The new definitions will also create a density standard of one structure per 40 acres for inclusion in WUI areas. The previous interpretation of WUI from SB360/Oregon Forestland-Urban Interface Fire Protection Act used 4 homes per 40 acres as the threshold for inclusion in the WUI. This was consistent with Oregon’s Rural Residential zoning of one home per 10 acres. While the new rules will aggregate structures on a given parcel (making them count as one for the purpose of WUI identification), it would include a shop, barn or hay shed in a WUI area even if there were no residence on that piece of land. These two criteria of themselves set the stage for a wide net of regulatory authority in all Western Oregon and many parts of Central and Eastern Oregon.
Additionally, I am concerned that croplands will be considered part of “vegetative fuels,” which the new language defines as a plant that constitutes a wildfire hazard, potentially requiring crops be removed for wildfire risk mitigation where they meet farm homes and infrastructure, if in “high” or “extreme” risk classified zones in the new rules.
I have pastures within 30 feet of my residence that would fall under the definition of “vegetative fuels” as proposed in this rule making. All the vegetation in my pastures has value as feed for my sheep, and any fuel mitigation requirements for removing hazards as a result of this rule will be an undue burden on my livelihood. I do not believe that the legislature or ODF intend this result, but it would be easily allowed under the definitions and mapping proposed. This new definition of “vegetative fuels” should exclude cultivated crop lands and rangelands in active production.
There are several other concerns that I have with the new rules proposed by ODF which space does not allow me to elaborate on, including an incomplete understanding of how classified forestlands are utilized across the state, an incomplete concept of wildfire fuels in the rules, a new system of classifying wildfire risk categories, and the fact that the WUI definitions set forth in this new language will be utilized in areas outside of ODF’s jurisdiction by the Office of the State Fire Marshal.
I encourage you to read the proposed rules for yourself. They can be found on the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website under the “About ODF” tab, where you will then see “Senate Bill 762.”
While trying to make a living with and fighting wildfires in Oregon safer and more holistic is a laudable endeavor, I believe that ODF is widely missing the mark with these new rules and failing to consider the diversity of the fire landscape in Oregon. I hope that the Board of Forestry sends them back to the drawing board.