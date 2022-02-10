Droughts are becoming more frequent and intense. It can feel like climate change is stalking farmers and ranchers. The good news? Irrigators can play a unique role in helping ourselves through these trying conditions.
I’ve lived on ranchlands in Nebraska’s Sandhills, Wyoming, and now the grasslands of northeastern Oregon. My wife and I have run a direct-to-consumer, grassfed beef and lamb business for more than two decades. Our successes have come when pursuing regenerative agriculture, which means adding more life. When biodiversity thrives, there’s a good chance our revenue will do the same.
This is increasingly urgent for other reasons as well. Salmon in parts of the region are perilously close to extinction. Our livelihoods, regional prosperity and the future of salmon are all linked. It may come as a surprise, but the irrigator vs. salmon debate is not a zero-sum game. We can coexist, prosperously.
Regenerative management practices — like minimizing overgrazing, scheduling irrigation and ensuring plant recovery — can increase soil organic matter (SOM) and retain water in our soil mantle.
Better irrigation and grazing practices during the good moisture years make us more resilient during dry years. It’s also good for salmon habitat, which benefits the whole region.
On the flip-side, over-irrigation, hot-season irrigation, and down-cut rivers make us more susceptible to drought. Over-irrigation suffocates our soil through compaction. Compaction creates a barrier, preventing roots from accessing deeper moisture, minerals and nutrients. By monitoring available water content, we can avoid this.
Irrigation saturates the soil. If one were to make a ball of the soil and squeeze, water would ooze out, indicating there is more than 50% available water content (AWC). As days go by, the surface dries. If we can’t form a ball, that tells us the soil is drier than 50% AWC. On our ranch, we generally don’t want to irrigate until the available water content of 50% drops to at least 8 inches. This allows the roots of grasses to follow water down and build regenerative soils for better water retention and less exposure to drought.
In the hot season irrigation, we shouldn’t lose sight of the geography we work within — and use it to our advantage. High mountain meadows in most of the western United States are composed of cool season plants. These plants evolved to shut down, or senesce, when temperatures reach 70 degrees.
In Northeastern Oregon, this happens around mid-July. Continued irrigation may keep cool season plants green but they will not produce significant biomass. By keeping this potential irrigation water in stream during the hot season, we can keep rivers alive, grow riparian vegetation, and cool rivers for salmon — a win-win.
By contrast, down-cut rivers are a lose-lose. They drain the productive flood plain, dry up meadows and destroy critical salmon habitat. We should instead be slowing the flow of water on the uplands with SOM, saturating the flood plain for continued cold river recharge in the summer and keeping rivers flowing during the hot season.
The health and wealth of our region is connected to the salmon runs that define our rivers and streams. The loss of salmon imperils Tribes, fishermen, main street businesses and Northwesterners’ very identity, from the Pacific coast to the Rocky Mountains.
Fortunately, a solution is within reach. Last year, Rep. Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, presented a plan to remove the lower Snake River dams to advance salmon recovery — and replace the services the dams provide, like irrigation. It’s a far-reaching and visionary proposal with investments to ensure all communities remain whole, to transform and strengthen our region.
His proposal includes mechanisms to ensure ranchers and farmers have the water they need to do the work we’re all proud of. And with regenerative management, we can increase our production as we heal the landscape. We now know that our sector can actually build biodiversity, increase SOM, reconnect rivers to floodplains, address climate change and insulate ranchers from drought.
When we have regenerative soil and functional rivers, we better our own livelihoods — and the sustainable existence of salmon as well.