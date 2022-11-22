Portland is a world leader in magical thinking on climate change. Last Wednesday, we saw the City Council wave its magic wand yet again, when it considered banning petroleum diesel in Portland by 2030. Only so-called renewable diesel will be available within the city limits.

City staffers and proponents of the ban are confident the market will conjure millions — if not billions — of gallons of renewable diesel to supply the city. But, the city itself admits it can’t find enough renewable diesel to service its own fleet. If the city government can’t meet its own goals, how will the city as a whole? The short answer: It won’t.

