The extraordinary Klamath Watershed needs help. Conflict and competition over water are acute. Agricultural communities are fast drying up, and fish and wildlife are suffering. Division among and within our watershed’s communities is the worst in memory.

Help is available, but we fear the opportunity is being squandered. We certainly appreciate the strong and effective leadership shown by our congressional leaders, who helped secure exceptional amounts of funding for environmental restoration projects.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

This was co-signed by Derrick DeGroot, vice chair, Klamath County commissioners; Brandon A. Criss, District 1, Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors; Michael N. Kobseff, District 3, Siskiyou County Board of Supervisors; Ned Coe, District I, Modoc County Board of Supervisors; and Geri Byrne, District V, Modoc County Board of Supervisors.

Tags

Recommended for you