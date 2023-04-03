Idaho’s official seal depicts the top priorities of our great state: a woman signifying justice, a man representing mining, a pine tree for timber, a cornucopia for horticultural and a field with a sheaf of grain for agriculture. Since Idaho's creation, agriculture has been and is still its backbone.

Matt Dorsey

Matt Dorsey

The passage of Senate Joint Memorial 101 by the Idaho Senate is the overdue first step to helping Idaho’s farmers and ranchers. Thankfully, most of our current elected have not forgotten the importance of this industry, in defiance of fear-mongering and overused political talking points.

Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter

Matt Dorsey is the owner of Sunnyslope Land and Livestock near Caldwell, Idaho.

Tags

Recommended for you