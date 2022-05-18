Farmers have always played an essential role to the economic vitality of America. They are a critical part of a supply chain that keeps food on the table in homes, schools, hospitals, military installations and more.
In today’s world, farmers are facing increasing demand due to the world’s growing population in tandem with unprecedented environmental pressures, pushing the industry to rapidly evolve.
Thankfully, technological innovation is already helping them do so. Technology has elevated farming to a science informed by reams of granular data that drive more accurate decision making in real time. Farmers can now use GPS, artificial intelligence, machine learning and more to advance resiliency and higher crop yields.
We’ve seen firsthand the benefits of technology and innovation in agriculture as our farmers are some of the most productive in the world today.
Unfortunately, some members of Congress currently support anti-innovation legislation that could handcuff the companies that drive this technology, causing the innovations our farmers rely on to wither on the vine.
This regressive legislation comes at a critical time when we must ensure farmers have the technology and resources needed to keep our nation’s food supply flowing. Global trends in population growth show that by 2050, the world’s population will increase by 2.2 billion to 10 billion people. Farmers will need to grow about 70% more food than what is now produced in order to keep up with this trend.
At the same time, climate change and other environmental issues are resulting in a vicious combination of resource scarcity, harvest loss and soil degradation. Farmers will need to meet these growing demands with fewer resources and with less impact on a shrinking land base. Making that happen will require using natural resources more efficiently and sustainably relative to every single acre.
The only way farmers can keep up this new paradigm and maximize crop yields is through smart farming enabled by technology. Chemistry, biology, biotechnology, data source platforms and new business models enabled by technology allow for integrated, tailored and more sustainable solutions. Ongoing innovation in the industry and ensuring widespread internet connectivity with and across farms is not only important, but necessary for the future of our food supply.
As lawmakers in Washington consider how to respond to the continuing evolution and growth of the tech sector and intensifying competition over the internet, supporting farm technology must be a top priority. We need policies that continue to drive farm tech forward and foster groundbreaking agricultural practices. Ignoring our farmers’ needs will only mean dire consequence for the industry, but for all of us depending on them to put food on the table.