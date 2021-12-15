This Christmas we will celebrate at The Farm for the last time. The property is in probate, which will force its sale, a casualty of Oregon’s land use laws (SB 1, which labels the land exclusive farm use, and prevents its subdivision or an additional house).
My wife Susan’s parents bought the 1906 farmhouse in 1960, and she grew up there. We moved to the property in 1990, raised our three children near their grandparents, did farming (hay, cattle, ponies, pigs, chickens, pumpkins, quail), and ran my law practice there. Bringing in the hay in summer was a big family event.
The Farm is about 50 acres, and a river runs through it. The Molalla River is one of Oregon’s magical streams. Only 50 miles long, it arises in the Cascade foothills in wilderness at Table Rock, runs as a wild and scenic river in its upper reaches above Molalla, and ends in a state park in the Willamette River with a bald eagle nest and heron rookery. In the floodplain, it flows around the south end of bluff-protected Canby and through The Farm.
It is rich in wildlife, from cougar to pika, with diminished numbers of eels, steelhead and salmon. Years ago there was a smelt run.
Along its banks, and on The Farm, we have found over 140 bird species and over 40 mammals: mergansers, dippers, harlequin ducks, five owl species, mink, otter and beaver. Osprey nests and five species of swallows use its farms, bridges and banks.
In winter, huge flocks of Canada Geese fly and cry overhead. The cries of kildeer arise from its morning fields, blackbirds from the hedges, and sandhill cranes from overhead. Upriver, from Good’s Bridge, the golden or silver light from sun and moon traces in a path along the side of Mt. Hood and down the river to our very feet.
The Farm has been paradise for raising our three children, and summer camp for their friends, although not without problems deriving from public access. We have swum with salmon, trout and garter snakes, caught crawfish and floated downriver by canoe, kayak, inner tube and body surfing.
The river floods dramatically, but quickly subsides. In summer one must walk, and mallards bump their bottoms while crossing.
Why is this of interest to Capital Press readers? Another farm gone, but helped by state regulation. We are just outside Canby’s Urban Growth Boundary, which has led to superb farmland in the city being turned into tract housing.
Meanwhile, marginal farmland outside the UGB cannot be subdivided or built upon. The perverse result is the opposite of the supposed intent of Oregon’s land use laws, designed to protect farm property. Canby has turned from a small farm town of under 2,000 into a 20,000-plus bedroom community for Portland. Those who came to Canby for its rural atmosphere have, newcomer by newcomer, destroyed it.
To paraphrase the song, “They took paradise and put up a parking lot." It used to be that they let children off school early to work on the farms. Now they take school children to boutique farms to see what a farm looks like.
I was a farm boy as a child, growing up on working farms in western Pennsylvania. We fed the cows and pigs, the ducks and poultry, shucked corn, dug potatoes and harvested apples from the trees.
As a lawyer, I represented farmers, farm laborers and contractors. I did timber exchanges in the Columbia Gorge. I lived the life of Robert Frost’s characters, such as the boy in "Birches," and learned from the Greeks, from Horace, and from Thomas Jefferson that farmers are the backbone of democracy.
Susan’s family were farmers from the Rhineland, who went to the Ukraine at Catherine’s invitation, fled Russia later and came to the Dakotas. The Depression and Dust Bowl drove them to Missouri and then to Oregon.
I am age 79, a retired lawyer, manager and university professor, beset with medical problems. Inflation has driven up land prices, so that we cannot afford our million-dollar option to remain, and other heirs want cashed out, about which we litigate.
As in Dickens’ "Bleak House," lawyers are eating up the property value. We now have a small place in the city. As I leave the truly important 1%, perhaps, like California’s Victor Davis Hanson — farmer, professor, classicist, author of "Mexifornia" and "The Dying Citizen" — I can share the wisdom that comes of connection with the earth and its products.
Farmers know we depend upon nature and energy, from proper use of the land and natural resources, not from utopian rejection of nature.
A strong middle class made our country, citizens responsible to the land, who celebrate its wise use. “Good citizens are the riches of a city.”