Mandatory overtime pay in agriculture has been in the works for more than a year in Oregon. Republicans have been part of the conversation, bringing in stakeholders from the farm community to create a unique Oregon solution.
Our objective has been legislation reflective of Oregon’s agriculture industry that protects the ability for farm employees to work the number of hours they want while respecting the struggles small family farms endure to break even.
Instead of pursuing this measured approach, discussions on overtime legislation came to a halt this session and a union-backed, partisan bill was forced through, passing the House on party lines.
An abrupt halt to discussions isn’t new. Earlier this winter labor advocates walked away from the negotiating table having decided to drop a lawsuit they had been pursuing behind the scenes all along.
The legal challenge from the Oregon Law Center in December completely undermined good-faith talks a year in the making. The Legislature was threatened with a draconian version of overtime from the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries (BOLI) if we failed to act. These special interests prefer to play politics at the expense of jobs and wages for farm employees across the state.
Legislation that could negatively impact the livelihood of workers and farm owners should not be rushed in a 35-day short legislative session. However, Republicans continued to bring ideas to the table for a workable Oregon solution.
The final Republican proposal would have guaranteed increased pay to farm workers for extra hours worked with a $50 million grant. Democrats voted this down in favor of a bill that will cut the hours and wages of farm employees while giving tax breaks to profitable corporate farms.
Oregon is now singled out among a handful of states that imposes high labor costs on cash-strapped family farms trying to fill our grocery stores with local, affordable produce. Farmers in our state will compete against farmers in other states that don’t have overtime requirements for farm workers. In California, the only state with a current 40-hour threshold, these restrictions have cut worker hours and pay as farmers have been forced to cap hours at 40.
Because of Democrats’ decision to pursue a partisan solution, hours will be capped, which means less pay to workers, automation and mechanization of farming will be expedited, which means less jobs, and small farms will be consolidated by corporate conglomerates, resulting in less family farms in Oregon. There are zero positive outcomes from this bill.
Several Democratic legislators recognized these negative outcomes and supported a Republican motion to send this bill back to committee in favor of an Oregon solution. This motion narrowly failed.
That is the definition of failed leadership from the Democratic super majority, ignoring bipartisan opposition to their agenda. They pursued a partisan, all-or-nothing approach driven by labor unions at the expense of all Oregonians working in the agriculture industry.
Legislators from both sides of the aisle have stated on the record that this proposal will result in job losses for farmworkers. There is no appropriate justification for taking jobs away from Oregonians trying to put food on their families’ tables.
We will need to fix this legislation in 2023 to save farm employee jobs. To achieve that, we will need more balance in the Legislature and a majority that stands up to partisan special interests and puts people above politics.