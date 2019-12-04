John Dentler earned his JD from Seattle University and is president of the Northwest Aquaculture Alliance www.nwaquaculturealliance.org. He is also a senior adviser to Troutlodge, the world’s largest producer of eyed trout eggs. Jeanne McKnight, Ph.D., has been involved in strategic communications and public affairs for 25 years, specializing in fisheries and aquaculture, both regionally and globally. She currently serves as the executive director of NWAA.