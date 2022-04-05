The combination of Russian aggression and rising inflation has the potential to lead the world into a food crisis.
The USDA should shift into high gear. The U.S. should be as keen to supply future food relief as it is to supply Ukraine with military supplies. The USDA should be taking a lesson from the COVID crisis by implementing aggressive purchase orders, designed to scale up production of shelf-stable food products in anticipation of the need for foreign aid. Is Mars ready to produce 500 million nut bars?
The USDA is working off the old play book of fostering exports and responding to extreme weather events. We need to be filling our own strategic food reserves, perhaps funded with sales from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve. We cannot let foreign powers dictate geopolitics through food, having done so with oil. Acting aggressively now gives us a chance to boost farm productivity and mitigate a potential food crisis.
Russia has chosen to wage war with the West, and China is standing at its side. This is not a time for half measures when it comes to ensuring food security for us and our allies.
I am a blueberry and hazelnut grower in Oregon. Budgets created four months ago are becoming obsolete as costs spike in every category — fertilizer, labor, fuel, shipping and equipment repair. Inflation begets more inflation and it ultimately works its way through different layers of the economy. I know when I send my crop on to a food processor they are facing the same increases in energy and labor costs, as will the grocery store.
If prices do increase in the nut or berry market, that increase is split three ways, and farmers are the designated price taker. Most crops are not seeing “wheat like” price increases, and as of now, those spikes are just volatility, not money in the bank for farmers.
So, in this environment, any rational actor is going to look to cut expenses in every category possible. If a farmer cuts fertilizer, yields decline. If weeds are not addressed, yields decline. If equipment is not maintained, yields decline. If workers are not paid a fair wage, the crop is not harvested.
Cutting expenses will usually lead to lower farm productivity. I think an iteration of these decisions is working across every farm, dairy and ranch in America. As harvest progresses, and crop prices do not justify the cost to bring it to market, we will see disturbing pictures of produce left in the field and milk or apples dumped into ditches.
The current inflationary environment seems set up to reduce production at a time the world needs it to increase, to feed the world and to combat inflation. With reduced supplies, food inflation may spiral out of control and in some less prosperous parts of the world, potentially causing political instability. Have we ever not been drawn into such a crisis?
What might a forward-thinking administration do in this scenario? There is no magic wand to eliminate inflation; it will come in waves as a payback for an unconstrained monetary policy that enabled multiple administrations' deficit spending.
The only question is how to mitigate the damage. Ironically, the answer is probably higher prices in the near term. The great danger is food scarcity. The USDA should want farmers operating at maximum capacity and achieve this by securing available food, trying to establish price signals to spur maximum planting and harvest, direct the private sector to pull forward demand with contracts for shelf-stable foods. It may be that every calorie will count.
There is still time to organize increased storage facilities, finesse immigration, manage transportation bottlenecks, redirect water — but only if the government operates with war time urgency. These are constructive measures that mitigate inflation.
The Biden administration also has to start the process of sensitizing Americans to the time old concept of conservation; it is the best return on investment in times of scarcity.