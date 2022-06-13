I am proud and happy to serve as an ambassador for the World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine project (www.WRRU.org). What is the World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine? This is a program that avoids corruption and brings aid in rebuilding small rural farms, homes, sheds, and farming capabilities to the small rural farms within Ukraine.
This does not provide assistance above and beyond what the small rural farmers already had prior to the war, which has brought complete destruction and genocidal actions of the Russian military to the Ukrainian people.
We must do something. It is not an option to allow the Russian military to take over Ukraine. As farmers, we have seen what it has done for the prices and availability of products throughout the world. Wheat prices will remain high for at least the next five years, shortages of wheat and other crops are occurring throughout the world with massive starvation throughout Africa due to the war.
We need to keep in mind what would we do if we were in a similar situation as Ukrainian producers.
This is not about charity. These small rural farmers have lost not only the ability to raise crops for the people of Ukraine but the loss of their homes, their farming equipment, ability to continue farming and family members.
As farmers, grower groups, the agriculture industry and American producers, we can make a difference for the small farmers within Ukraine that have no way of getting assistance.
What can we do as Americans and farmers within this global economy to help? I am one of several ambassadors from around the United States who are asking for your assistance to rebuild small farms of rural Ukraine.
The ambassadors will decide on the projects and how the money is spent to aid small farms within Ukraine. You can become an ambassador, too.
The value of your commodity, primarily due to the unfortunate war in Ukraine, is as follows:
• A typical yield of 80 bushels per acre at $6 a bushel equals $480 per acre prior to the war.
• The same yield of 80 bushels per acre at $10 or more a bushel equals at least $800 per acre because of the war.
Most likely in eastern Washington this year yields will be above average.
How to help/aid the World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine:
• Pledge a number of bushels to go toward rebuilding rural Ukrainian farms.
• Alternatively, donate 1 penny per bushel of this year's crop toward rebuilding rural Ukrainian farms. For 1,000 bushels this is only $10. That is a smaller percentage than the amount of grain typically lost on the ground during harvest.
We can always make excuses for why we can’t afford to support these farmers. However, there is no excuse. You can make a difference in the lives of rural Ukrainian farmers.
Anyone that wants to know more about this well-developed program can contact me anytime.
To find out what is happening in Ukraine, join my friends and colleagues from Ukraine on a live bi-weekly online meeting every other Friday at https://www.wrru.org/live/. We will discuss the current situation in Ukraine — agriculture production, exports. Hear World to Rebuild Rural Ukraine project achievements and stories directly from farmers we help and are suffering through the war in Ukraine.