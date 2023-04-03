On National Farm Animal Day, April 10, we celebrate farm animals’ significant contributions to our society. There are obvious contributions, such as working on the farm, providing material for products or contributing to our food supply. But many people aren’t aware of the way farm animals are helping us address climate change by contributing to the decarbonization of our economy.

At the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association, we want to acknowledge our dairy cows and their contributions to sustainable agriculture. In particular, they are helping us achieve our goal to eliminate greenhouse gas emissions from our operations by 2050.

Tami Kerr has served as executive director of the Oregon Dairy Farmers Association for nine years. She is proud to represent the hardworking dairy producers across the state and focuses on legislative and regulatory issues at the local, state and federal levels.

