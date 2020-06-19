What do herbicide resistance and the COVID-19 pandemic have in common? They are both biological problems that require social cooperation to manage.
Herbicide resistance has been with us since 1957, shortly after the first synthetic organic herbicide, 2,4-D, became commercially available following World War II. The topic of herbicide resistance did not start to receive much attention until the 1980s. In the 1980s, herbicide resistance to atrazine, a widely used herbicide in corn production, raised some concern.
Also in the 1980s, the rapid development of herbicide-resistant Russian thistle and prickly lettuce to Glean created a lot of buzz around the topic of herbicide resistance.
However, while the topic of herbicide resistance never really disappeared after the 1980s, it never really dominated the agricultural news until recently. Why has herbicide resistance become such a hot topic of late?
One possible reason herbicide resistance is starting to worry more people is that unlike in the 1980s and 1990s, new herbicides are a much less common occurrence today. In fact, the last new herbicide mechanism of action, the HPPD-inhibitors, was introduced in 1990. In the 1980s and 1990s, when weed populations developed resistance to a specific herbicide or herbicide mechanism of action, there was always some new herbicide coming along to take its place. Farmers did not worry too much about herbicide resistance because they believed that there would always be something new coming along to solve their problem.
However, that is not the world we live in now. We are very unlikely to have a new herbicide, particularly with a new mechanism of action, come along anytime soon to rescue us from our poor stewardship of existing herbicides.
Weed scientists have touted the benefits of integrated weed management for many years, yet the adoption of integrated weed management practices is spotty, at best. Why is that and what can be done to move the ball on the wicked problem of herbicide resistance? Perhaps herbicide resistance is not so much a biological problem as it is a social problem. If that is the case, how might a sociologist help?
Sociologists study the interactions of groups of people on various scales, from local communities to international relations. Part of that is understanding why people do what they do — not necessarily on an individual level, but from the perspective of social norms, peer pressure, political affiliation and numerous other reasons.
This makes sociology an ideal discipline for investigating phenomena that affect large groups of people, and especially individual or group actions that have a ripple effect onto other individuals or groups.
The COVID-19 pandemic is a great example. Individual actions — driven by social norms, politics, scientific rhetoric and more — have extremely serious and wide-ranging impacts that extend beyond the original actors.
With herbicide resistance we’re actually seeing a lot of the same bigger picture trends. Actions and management decisions aren’t made in a bubble, and their impacts aren’t confined to a single farm or region. What you do is going to impact your neighbor, and that has cascading effects within your community and beyond.
What sociologists are trying to do is understand all the external influences that impact and constrain farmers’ weed management decisions. We’re also very interested in the notion of community management and how to bring farmers and other stakeholders together because herbicide resistance isn’t something that can be managed individually, but there also aren’t all that many short-term incentives to manage it collectively. We want to figure out how to make collective management not just more appealing, but more practical and beneficial for everyone involved.
It’s a monumental task, but there are examples of where community management has been successful — for instance the Zero Tolerance Program for controlling Palmer amaranth in Arkansas, or pink bollworm eradication in Arizona. The next steps are identifying communities in the PNW where this kind of management is desirable, and then getting the people who need to be a part of that conversation to the table. We are currently in the planning stage of developing two community-based herbicide resistance management initiatives on the Palouse.
For further information or questions, keep an eye on WSU's "Weeders of the West" blog or contact Dr. Katie Dentzman at kdentzman@uidaho.edu.